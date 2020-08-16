Union elects new comittee

After being blacklisted by Government, the Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) members have finally elected their new leadership.

The union has been running with an interim committee for the past two years.

After a whole day of elections, the new President is Phemelo Lesokwane, better known as Freshless in the music circles.

Lesokwane will deputised by Vice President for Finance, Letsweletse Moshabi and Vice President Admin, Kaone Rakhudu.

The Secretary General position went to Rasina Rasinam, whilst the additional members are Boitumelo ‘Nono’ Siile, Gloria Dzwikiti as well as Tebogo Tshesebe, also known as DJ Fondofire.

Giving a word of advice to the new committee this evening (15 August), former executive member, Alfredo Mos advised them to follow the rules of the union’s constitution.

He further warned the new regime they have a long road ahead.

“Being in a position of leadership is not easy but I urge you to put the members interest ahead of their own. BOMU has suffered bad reputation in the past; it is up to you to revive the name of union,” urged the former leader.