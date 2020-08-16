Entertainment
BOMU’s fresh new look
Union elects new comittee
After being blacklisted by Government, the Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) members have finally elected their new leadership.
The union has been running with an interim committee for the past two years.
After a whole day of elections, the new President is Phemelo Lesokwane, better known as Freshless in the music circles.
Lesokwane will deputised by Vice President for Finance, Letsweletse Moshabi and Vice President Admin, Kaone Rakhudu.
The Secretary General position went to Rasina Rasinam, whilst the additional members are Boitumelo ‘Nono’ Siile, Gloria Dzwikiti as well as Tebogo Tshesebe, also known as DJ Fondofire.
Giving a word of advice to the new committee this evening (15 August), former executive member, Alfredo Mos advised them to follow the rules of the union’s constitution.
He further warned the new regime they have a long road ahead.
“Being in a position of leadership is not easy but I urge you to put the members interest ahead of their own. BOMU has suffered bad reputation in the past; it is up to you to revive the name of union,” urged the former leader.
5th suspect in Choppies robbery arrested
BOMU’s fresh new look
Granny, 82, dies in house fire
Ten cows land two men in jail
Wanted man back in court for threat to kill
F/town Police crack down on COVID-19 violators
‘Virginity cannot be tested!’
Morupisi’s criminal case continues
Welcome relief
Police concerned by the rise in child Porn and revenge Porn cases
SEZA model all about jobs- Mogara
Crowded beaches may take Maun back into lockdown
Officer Olopeng’s remains finally laid to rest
The hunter has become the hunted
Saleshando calls for solidarity with Zimbabweans
No more standard test for inter zonal traveling
African banks under pressure to hurry digital transformation
The P2.4 billion saga
BDF in covid-19 risk
No mercy!
Officer Olopeng’s remains finally laid to rest
African banks under pressure to hurry digital transformation
Crowded beaches may take Maun back into lockdown
Another Zimbabwean woman found dead in her house
No more standard test for inter zonal traveling
Police concerned by the rise in child Porn and revenge Porn cases
SEZA model all about jobs- Mogara
Toddler dies after falling into hot water
Morupisi’s criminal case continues
Saleshando calls for solidarity with Zimbabweans
Things they say – Moswaane
Welcome relief
Celeb edition with Stocko sa lekgowa
‘Virginity cannot be tested!’
Goodbye BK
Councillor withdraws assault charges against colleague
Ten cows land two men in jail
The Politician and the Pop star
Wanted man back in court for threat to kill
F/town Police crack down on COVID-19 violators
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Officer Olopeng’s remains finally laid to rest
-
Business5 days ago
African banks under pressure to hurry digital transformation
-
News4 days ago
Crowded beaches may take Maun back into lockdown
-
News5 days ago
No more standard test for inter zonal traveling
-
News3 days ago
Police concerned by the rise in child Porn and revenge Porn cases
-
Business4 days ago
SEZA model all about jobs- Mogara
-
News2 days ago
Morupisi’s criminal case continues
-
News5 days ago
Saleshando calls for solidarity with Zimbabweans