News
Bones of death
‘Healthy’ woman collapses and dies while waiting to see Sangoma
Last Thursday, 42-year-old Annah Lesife left her family home in Mankgodi, healthy, happy and excited to be visiting her boyfriend.
The mother-of-two’s lifeless body was returned the following day, laid out in the back of a traditional doctor’s van.
Lesife’s stunned family are clueless as to what could have caused her death – questions they hope to have answered later this week when police get the results of her postmortem back.
Until then, they are left to mourn in agonizing limbo.
When The Voice arrive at the remote village of Mankgodi on Monday, Lesife’s loved ones are waiting for the police to hand over her body for burial.
It is a wait that as of Wednesday night, remained ongoing.
Speaking on behalf of the family, the deceased’s uncle, Mooketsi Lesife, 52, reveals his niece had gone to visit her boyfriend in Kanye.
“She left home not going to see the traditional doctor. When she left, she told us she was going to the boyfriend as he had promised to give her money for her children’s school clothes,” he explains, speaking in hushed, respectful tones.
Mooketsi’s voice soon takes on a harder, angrier edge as he continues his narrative.
“We are told they visited a traditional doctor in Moshupa. We were told he gave her some medicine, which maybe did not settle well with her and so she started vomiting. We are also told he then gave her milk. They then drove with her all the way to Mankgodi, here at home. They got here with the deceased’s body to hand it over to us but we refused and called the police,” continues the family elder, his speech now trembling with emotion as he adds that the traditional doctor and boyfriend were accompanied by a third man.
Mooketsi is at a loss as to why the trio chose to transport the dead body roughly 30km from Moshupa to Mankgodi instead of alerting the nearest clinic.
There is a clinic in Moshupa as well as Thamaga – a village the three men had to drive through to reach Mankgodi.
“We don’t know why they decided to travel with her body all this way, passing three major villages to get here. It really baffles us to what they wanted us to do with the dead body!” mumbles the old man, shaking his head in apparent disgust.
Meanwhile, Thamaga Station Commander, Moses Kwarare confirmed being aware of the incident.
“We are told the couple went to see the traditional doctor on the Thursday and were instructed to come back the following day. They duly returned the next day but the woman got severely ill and started vomiting whilst waiting to see the traditional doctor,” Kwarare disclosed, adding the police are awaiting the postmortem results – expected by Thursday – which will determine how they proceed.
The Voice team also travelled to Moshupa’s Diboto ward to meet the sangoma at the centre of the storm.
Named simply as Mpholo, at first the medicine man flatly refused to comment on the issue.
Dressed like a regular 50-year-old in long khaki trousers and a plain white t-shirt, after a little gentle persuasion, Mpholo eventually relents.
“I did not kill anyone. She was a regular client. She died here yes. But I did not kill anyone. My conscious is clear. I sleep at night knowing I did nothing wrong,” he maintains defiantly.
However, Mpholo admits he is extremely stressed by Lesife’s death.
“I have talked to the families about this issue which has given me sleepless nights.”
News
GBV spreads during lockdown
Both genders affected as tensions rise
Incidents of domestic Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Botswana soared during the past two months of lockdown, Women Against Rape (WAR) – a Non-Government Organisation based in Maun – has revealed.
The scourge was not restricted to women either.
A record number of men left home to seek temporary accommodation at shelters traditionally used to house women and children who fled or were removed from a violent home environment.
Speaking to Okavango Voice this week, social workers at WAR revealed that since the country went into lockdown on April 3, the centre has been inundated with calls for help from men, women and children experiencing some forms of abuse at home.
“Lockdown was a test of character of our people, where people got to be understood for who they really are. With the financial stress and having to be confined at home, there was a lot of anger and other issues arose and many reached breaking points.
“Before lockdown, these people were too busy with work, entertainment, booze and other activities and they did not get to spend so much time at home and with their families,” explained Baleseng James, a WAR social worker who oversees the organisation’s psycho-social support including the shelter where survivors of GBV are temporarily housed.
According to James, in April alone WAR received 79 cases of GBV, including physical violence, emotional, economic, sexual forms of violence among others.
Of these incidents, 31 involved men as the complainants.
For the first two weeks of May, 20 cases were recorded, of which seven affected men and 13 women.
Putting the numbers into context, although he did not have the exact figures, James revealed that before lockdown they would on average receive a handful of cases a month.
“Most of the cases were between intimate partners; boyfriend or girlfriend cheating on each other. In some of the cases the two had agreed to stay together during lockdown and in the middle of lockdown the other would kick their partner out,” he said.
“Getting a travel permit to move from one town to the next was not easy during the lockdown and even if you could get one, public transport was not available. It was mostly because of this that men ended up seeking shelter from WAR,” continued the social worker.
The development marks a striking difference as in the past WAR provided shelter exclusively for women and children seeking protection from abusive home environments.
“Our shelter was filled up. We even had to get an extra shelter to absorb more people in need of our support,” added another WAR social worker, Gontle Samakabadi.
She explained that one business owner in Maun offered shelter to GBV survivors during the lockdown period, which is where they accommodated the men.
Lockdown was necessitated by the killer virus, Covid-19, which has since claimed over 350, 000 lives the world over with United States of America suffering the most number of deaths at over 100, 191 as of Wednesday afternoon.
News
Manufacturing fitness
New Francistown gym Fitness Factory, the new kid in town
On 6th January, a new gymnasium opened its doors in Francistown.
Owned by the 32 year old businessman and Optometrist Pako Serumola, Fitness Factory operating from the new Tati River mall has brought excitement to fitness fanatics in the second capital.
In an interview with Voice Sport on Tuesday, the gym Manager Gogontle Sephikwe said since opening their doors at the beginning of the year, they have received a positive response from people looking to lead a healthier lifestyle.
She said it is their mission to encourage healthy living and propel individuals into a better health conscious lifestyle.
“We do this by providing fitness related services to both public and corporate sectors by delivering various fitness programmes which are very important for one to build a state of complete emotional, mental and physical well-being so that people can meet the demand of the environment even during unforeseen pandemics,” she said.
Sephikwe said the one of a kind gymn boats of trainers and instructors to guide members on what to do to achieve their individual fitness goals.
“We have personal trainers for people who want to train alone. Our difference with other gyms is the amount of time our trainers dedicate to their clients,” added Sephikwe.
She further told Voice Sport that they have recently introduced open aerobics, held outside the gym to cater for large number of people, especially at a time where social distancing is emphasized.
“There’re people who don’t want to use machines, but enjoy aerobics. This open activity targets such people,” she said.
The gym’s cross-fit Trainer Lesedi Chery is adamant that no other gym in Francistown has a qualified trainer.
“This is the first of its kind in the city. The training that I offer is client based and focused on the client’s fitness goals,” he said.
Chery told Voice Sport that all their private clients get monthly fitness tests to track their progress.
“It’s more than just checking yourself out in the mirror. We basically measure fat content in the body,” he said.
“We also give nutrition advise to clients, and let them know that fitness is 75% nutrition and 25% gym. That is why some of our clients continued to lose weight during the Covid-19 lockdown,” Chery told Voice Sport.
Meanwhile according to the Manager, the gym also offers gymnastics, karate and ballroom dance.
Sephikwe said Royal Dance Academy takes clients through their paces on Saturday and Sundays between 12 noon and 1500hrs.
“We also have Yun Genius Karate Academy and Believers Gymnastics and Majorettes Academy for karate and gymnastics respectively,” she said.
“The codes alternate, with karate coming in Mondays and Thursdays and gymnastics on Friday and Saturday,” Sephikwe told Voice Sport.
