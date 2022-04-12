Boozy mishaps

By the way, Soul Fill Up was an event not to be missed.

However, fun-lovers need to know their limit when it comes to knocking back the booze.

One unfortunate reveller consumed so much alcohol that he was throwing up well before midnight.

I know it’s easy to get lost in the moment but take it from a pro, you must learn to have breaks between drinks, taking water and having a bite to eat also helps.

Advertisement

It seems the pace was also too much for this youth who Shaya spotted passed out by the SADC robots at sunrise as I retired home.

The reason we have cabs is to help you when you’re tired and drunk.