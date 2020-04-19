Boro residents stranded without ARVs

Residents of Boro 2 in the periphery of the Okavango Delta who are on Antiretroviral treatment say they have been left in the lurch due to the State of Emergency travel restrictions.

Rahendwa Monnanyana is among the affected residents and told The Voice Online that her immediate concern is that she is already due for collection of her ARV’s at Letsholathebe II Memorial Hospital. “We’ve got no transport and no permits. We can only get permits in Maun but there is no transport to take us there,” she said.

When asked about mobile clinic services she said they do not provide ARV’s and hypertension services.

Head of DHMT Dr Malebogo Kebabonye says they are in the process of partnering with medical reliefs with social reliefs starting from next week.

“We have realised that although we thought we had reached everyone during our planning sessions there are some people we might have omitted and that is why we are going back through our mobile stops to make sure we cater for all in need of chronic diseases medication including children, ” Dr Kebabonye explained.