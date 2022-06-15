Boro welcomes 2022 floods

The Okavango Delta floods were this week welcomed with joy as jubilant communities along the Boro river, near Maun, celebrated in anticipation of a new and eventful season filled with water activities.

The annual flooding of the Boro river that feeds the Thamalakane river in Maun has been an important natural cycle and a cause for celebration for many years.

The water flows in from Angola highlands into Namibia and through the Okavango panhandle and narrows in at Boro, which is basically the mouth or entrance into the Okavango Delta.