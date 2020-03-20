Connect with us

Boteti together charity show

With hope that Prophet T.B Joshua’s prophecy that the COVID-19 virus will be a thing of the past by Friday 27th March, fun lovers in Boteti area will be treated to an evening of music and dance on the 28th.

The Boteti Come Together Charity to be held at Letlhakane Stadium event is a non-profitable event in Letlhakane whose mandate is to mobilize the community to empower the girl child.

The self sponsored event will feature artists such as Zolasko, MC Maswe, Jeff Matheatau, Tumza, African Yard, rock band Overthrust and many others.

Celebrated DJs such as DJ Bino and Howard also have slots to perform.

Advanced entry ticket is P50, otherwise its P70 at the gate.

‘Stay’ with Lorraine Ditsebe

Former beauty queen, Lorraine Ditsebe will this week release the music video for her sentimental song ‘Stay’ – a track that features on her album ‘Motheo’.

The video, shot at different locations around Gaborone and surrounding villages like Mogobane, also features Raptured Roots.

It was recorded at Tshepo Lesole’s studios, High Note and proves the long-legged model has the voice to back up her dazzling good looks.

La Timmy at Bahama Lounge

This Saturday, Bahama Lounge entertains the Delta Force Club Tour in conjunction with La Timmy.

The show, dubbed ‘One Man One Mission’ #Be Part of History, will feature, DJ Bunny and DJ Burst as well as support acts: Shamele, Morgan Dayz and Bishop.

The event, which is the brainchild of Gilbert Promotions, comes with a gate charge of P50.

Help to fight Corona

It’s going to be a tough month for the arts industry.

The COVID-19 virus has hit where it hurts the most.

With the imminent danger posed by the virus many events lined up for this weekend and and the next two months have been cancelled and rightfully so.

This is a plea to other promoters to do the same and reschedule their events.

It’ll definitely come at a cost but is for the greater good.

Grooving In The Ghetto urges all artists and loyal readers of this column to take all precautionary measures to help defeat the virus.

