Boteti together charity show

With hope that Prophet T.B Joshua’s prophecy that the COVID-19 virus will be a thing of the past by Friday 27th March, fun lovers in Boteti area will be treated to an evening of music and dance on the 28th.

The Boteti Come Together Charity to be held at Letlhakane Stadium event is a non-profitable event in Letlhakane whose mandate is to mobilize the community to empower the girl child.

The self sponsored event will feature artists such as Zolasko, MC Maswe, Jeff Matheatau, Tumza, African Yard, rock band Overthrust and many others.

Celebrated DJs such as DJ Bino and Howard also have slots to perform.

Advanced entry ticket is P50, otherwise its P70 at the gate.