Botho University: Our response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in China, Botho University has been monitoring the situation very closely. In recent weeks, COVID-19 has spread well beyond China and Europe becoming a global health emergency with a few countries in Africa recently reporting fresh cases.

Wherever we have physical campuses, we are taking precautionary measures.

Our efforts are based on four major areas namely

• Information,

• Travel,

• Sanitisation, and

• Operations/Academics

