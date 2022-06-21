Botswana bags opportunity to host Miss World festival 2024

The reigning Miss Botswana, Palesa Molefhe may have not fared well at the past Miss World pageant, but The Voice can exclusively reveal that she made such an impact that Miss World has offered Botswana an opportunity to host the international event in 2024.

Voice Entertainment has in its possession a leaked letter from the Miss World organization making the offer to, Development Advance Institute who hold the rights to Miss Botswana pageant.

The letter reads in part, “We are delighted to confirm Botswana as the official candidate country for hosting the 73rd Miss World festival to be held in 2024 or early 2025.”

Botswana has however been given until the end of June to either agree or turn down the offer.

“From the date of this letter until June 2022, Miss World Limited grants Botswana exclusivity for hosting the Miss World festival. This exclusivity is conditional upon the agreement being reached by the parties fully executed by June 25 2022. If the agreement is not reached and fully executed by June 25 then this offer will be rescinded.”

Voice Entertainment reached out to the organizer of the local event, Benjamin Raletsatsi who confirmed the offer but refused to get into details.

“That is still very privileged information as we are currently talking to the powers that be on the way forward, but yes we have been offered to host the event, unfortunately, I can’t share any further details for now because like I say we are still consulting.”

Should Botswana agree to host the event, she will become the second African country to host the beauty pageant.

South Africa hosted the event for the 7th time in 2009.

Nigeria was the only other country to come close to hosting the event in 2002 but due to conflict in the city of Kaduna arising from a publication of an article in a Lagos-based newspaper the pageant was relocated to London, United Kingdom.