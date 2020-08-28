South African government has confirmed that Botswana has finally followed the right procedure seeking legal assistance in a high profile money laundering dispute that potentially stood to stir diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

In a statement, the South African Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services, Chrispin Phiri has confirmed that Botswana sent a fresh letter for mutual legal assistance this past Wednesday.

“The Ministry confirms that the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has received a new request for mutual legal assistance on 26 August 2020. This follows a new commitment made by Botswana through diplomatic channels that a new request would be sent,” Phiri stated.

The mutual legal assistance is in relation to the ongoing P100 billion loot allegedly from the Bank of Botswana (BoB).



The case which is already before court was lodged last year with one key person, suspended spy agent, Welheminah Maswabi also known as Butterfly.

The case also fingers former spy chief, Isaac Kgosi, former President, Ian Khama and South African Businesswoman, Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe.

Motsepe-Radebe had since launched an independent investigation into the matter through OMNIA strategy and the report on the findings were released last week absolving her of any wrongdoing.

The case continues on November 17th where the state said they would have charged new persons in the matter.

Efforts to reach the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were futile by the time of going to press.



The Voice Online sought to find out if the latest developments mean they will now abandon Advocate Gerrie Nel who was engaged by Botswana government through Afriforum to assist in the matter.

Nel had instituted court proceedings against the South African Government seeking an order to get them to speed up the mutual legal assistance, something which they have since opposed.