Sports
Botswana gets 7 medals at Zone IV Boxing Championships
Team Botswana brought home a total of seven medals from the just ended Zone IV Boxing Championships held in Maputo, Mozambique.
The medals include one Gold from Lethabo Modukanele and three silvers from Rajab Otukile, Kobamelo Molatlhegi and Keamogetse Kenosi.
George Molwantwa,Treasure Moremi and Pheki Bele brought home the two bronze medals.
The result places Botswana on position four out of eight countries on the overall standings.
Last time when the tournament was held in Gaborone in 2019, Team Botswana emerged as the champions.
Therefore this year’s performance marks a decline.
