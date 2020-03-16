News
Botswana on high alert as SA COVID-19 cases rise
Botswana is on high alert as cases of COVID-19, commonly known as Coronavirus, rises in the neighbouring South Africa.
Although no case of the now declared world pandemic has been confirmed in Botswana, the country’s porous borders are posing an immediate threat and have pushed government officials into action.
“The game changer is that South Africa has changed as of yesterday from importing cases to now locally transmitting. A country poses danger when it is locally transmitting because it means the virus is now spreading within the country from person to person even among those who have not travelled otherwise,” explained head of Ngami District Health Management Team (DHMT), Dr Malebogo Kebabonye.
She was speaking this at Maun Lodge, where tourism business operators and the media met at the invitation of Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO) and the Hospitality and Tourism Association of Botswana (HATAB).
The intention of the meeting was to discuss and clarify on precautions and advisory to travellers from countries affected by the pandemic.
“That remains a concern and that is where we need to contain the virus. The chances of it spreading outside the borders is very high,” Kebabonye further expressed concern over SA situation.
As of last
Friday, SA confirmed 24 cases of COVID-19 within its borders and thus throwing
the tourism operators into panic.
While others accused Botswana of failing to close all gaps to stop the virus from penetrating through its borders, some acknowledged a joint effort by every citizen will save the country from the looming transmissions.
“It is inevitable, when the virus is in SA, Botswana will have it. I see no way out,” one of the operators pointed out.
Nonetheless after detailing and pointing out loopholes in the government response teams’ tactics, the operators acknowledged that what is important at the end of the day is to do all possible to prevent it from hitting Botswana.
Already tourists are cancelling and postponing their visits to Botswana just as the peak season is about to begin.
Major international conferences are being cancelled and Botswana is looking at the possibility of cancelling big gatherings as well, confirmed BTO’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Myra Sekgororwane.
“The cancellations, if they are to be done, will happen three weeks before the event,” she noted.
Major events that were to take place in the country including the 2020 Forbes Under 30 Summit have been postponed and some are likely to be cancelled.
Since its outbreak late last year in China, COVID-19has claimed over 3000 lives globally, with more than 124 000 cases recorded as of this week. World Health Organisation (WHO) has even declared it a world pandemic.
As of Thursday, 12th March, 2020, Botswana had recorded 19 cumulative suspected cases of which 14 tested negative COVID-19 and 5 we awaiting laboratory results.
Govt. must admit that they lied- Kapinga
Member of Parliament for Okavango, Kenny Kapinga, has called on government to publicly admit that they lied to the nation by saying the firearms for Anti Poaching Unit were acquired illegally.
When debating the Committee of Supply’s budget for Administration of Justice under the Ministry of Defence, Justice and Security last week, Kapinga said he was disappointed by government’s decision in disarming the Anti Poaching Unit as there had been an increase in poaching of rhinos. “My knowledge is that those fire arms were lawfully acquired in terms of Section 73 (3) of the National Parks and Conservation Act and it is improper that the nation should be mislead on the law.”
The former Deputy Police Commissioner said the Attorney General who should be advising properly as to what the law provides kept silent on a matter of significant national concern. “You cannot allow a department to acquire fire arms then turn around and say they were illegally acquired when the law is clear that they are given an exception under the law to acquire the fire arms that they need for the discharge of their duties.”
Man kills pensioner girlfriend
A 60-year-old man shocked the court when he was arraigned last Tuesday charged with the murder of his 65-year-old girlfriend.
The accused, Mmoloki Rakeitebetse, on the night of March 7th, 2020 at Makalamabedi lands near Takatotwane village, is alleged to have murdered his girlfriend, Kebathokile Mokgweba by hitting her with a stick on the face.
The remorseful elderly man was quick to admit to the offense when the charge sheet was read out to him, but magistrate Kefilwe Resheng ordered that his plea be reserved.
Prosecutor Sub Inspector Potso Kealeboga pleaded with the court for Rakeitebetse to be incarcerated as the investigations needed ample time and he filed a bail opposing affidavit before the court.
“The deceased is still lying at Scottish Livingstone Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem and we have not yet visited the scene of crime,” said Kealeboga.
It is alleged that on the fateful day the cohabiting elderly couple had a misunderstanding after arriving home from an entertainment session.
The angry 65-year-old woman is said to have poured a pot full of hot water on her boyfriend, further escalating the dispute into a full brawl.
The elderly couple went to bed after the fight and the following morning Rakeitebetse woke up to a depressing sight of sorrow as his lover lay dead on their bed.
He then informed Mokgweba’s family and the matter was reported to the police and Rakeitebetse was arrested.
He will appear for mention before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court on March 31st, 2020.
Promise not to hang him
Namibian authorities fear triple-murder suspect will be hanged in Botswana
Nambia will only allow triple murder suspect, Thomas Gilila, to stand trial in Botswana if the government assures them that if extradited and found guilty he will not face the ultimate death sentence.
This was revealed by State Prosecutor Goitseone Molefe when giving court status update this last week in a case which Gilila and co-accused, Kativa Diwanga are accused of killing Methulesi Mosoliwa, Sibongile Marks and their daughter Melissa Marks.
She said the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) declined Namibia’s request and prosecution authorities for the two countries will meet next month to discuss the matter further.
The 34-year-old 1st accused Diwanga who is currently on bail appeared before Broadhurst Chief Magistrate Lenah Mokibe-Oahile last Thursday.
Molefe also told court that despite being promised by the investigating officer that the forensic results will be available in last week’s mention, they were told the results were not ready.
She pleaded with the court to set the next mention date as the results would hopefully be available.
Diwanga will be back in court on the 9th of June.
