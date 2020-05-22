News
Botswana threatened by regional transmissions
Deputy Coordinator of the Presidential task force, Professor Mosepele Mosepele says while local Covid-19 transmissions are at an impressive low, Botswana’s threat to the spread of the disease is importation through neighboring countries.
As of Thursday morning, government continued its gradual easing of lockdown restrictions with the introduction of free movement within zones.
Fresh statistics now indicate there are six new cases of cross-border essential services, bringing transmission statistics to 29 reported positive cases, with one death, 14 826 negative results and 19 recovery cases.
When making the announcement on Wednesday Mosepele said: “We are now dealing with the threat of regional importation of the disease. When lockdown started we had 11 international cases which resulted in 12 local transmissions. Because of movement restrictions there was a time where we went for about a week without any new cases. At the time we only opened our borders for those transporting goods and other essential services. As of yesterday (Tuesday) we have six new cases from the neighboring countries,” Mosepele said.
Explaining the way forward, Mosepele noted that Botswana has now been divided into COVID-19 zones which would assist with contact tracing.
“We now have what we call surveillance plan. With the plan we have created COVID-19 zones which will create cohorts. This will assist us with containing the virus to a particular area,” Mosepele stated.
The task force also announced free movements within zones. “We will also have surveillance sentinel sites where testing will be done. We have increased testing areas which allow us to test 4-5 people per day.”
“We now have testing places in Gantsi/Mamuno border, Kasane and Francistown,” Mosepele explained.
Stray buffalo killed and burnt in Maun
Department of Wildlife and National Parks together with the Department of Veterinary Services, this morning killed a stray buffalo near Maun ed killed a stray buffalo this morning in Maun.
Although rumours are that the animal had earlier killed a cyclist in the same town, government officials said there were not aware of the alleged attack.
Principal Veterinary Officer in Maun, Dr Odireleng Thololwane, said the only reason they had to put down the animal, was so that it does not mix with cattle.
Buffaloes are known carriers of foot and mouth disease and buffalo fences have been erected to keep them from entering pastural lands and mixing with livestock.
“Even when cattle cross into the buffalo fence, they get killed. That is how it is. It is to control animal diseases and that is why cattle and buffaloes are not allowed to mix,” Thololwane explained.
Officer Commanding for police District 5, Peter Gochela, said he was not aware of a case of a cyclist attack, but rather that, “we received a report that a buffalo was spotted roaming the streets of Maun. If it had injured anyone, then the report has not yet reached us so I am not in any position to confirm or deny that.”
The incident comes just about two weeks since another buffalo was killed in Khwai in an alleged poaching incident that left North West District council chairman injured.
Artists to benefit from COVID-19 relief fund
With P70 million set aside for businesses and individuals who fall under the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Development (MYSC), each professional artist will get P 2500 for three months.
This was announced by the minister Tumiso Rakgare this week when giving an update from his Ministry.
Rakgare noted that his Ministry was aware that the creative and music industry was one of the hard hit industries as a result of the global pandemic, COVID-19.
“What is of note is that festivals and exhibitions were some of the first to be affected. These are industries which involve gathering a group of people in one place and hence they were the first to be called off when the pandemic hit the world over,” Rakgare said.
Rakgare however warned of scammers and noted that they will have strict measures in place to ensure that the initiative benefits only those that are eligible. “If we establish that one has received what they should not have, they will face the full might of the law. Giving false information to government is a crime,” he said.
When giving a breakdown of how the relief will work, the Minister Rakgare explained that eligible artist will only be those who have registered with COSBOTS. “Professional artists will receive an allowance of P 2500 for three months, starting from April until June. For the back artists we have decided to give them P 1000 each for the three months as well,” Rakgare explained.
