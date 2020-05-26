Business
Botswana’s efforts to adress money laundering impresses EU
The addition of Botswana by the European Union (EU) on a list of countries that are into money laundering and terrorism financing may not lead to further impact on financial transactions between the EU and Botswana.
Speaking to The Voice on Wednesday, Head of the EU Delegation to Botswana and SADC, Jan Sadek said the commitment and serious efforts shown by Botswana to address deficiencies are important for all these reasons and will facilitate the swift restoration of the normal situation once the country will be delisted.
The EU has recently announced that Botswana is one the four African countries that face a possible listing under the Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing (ML-TF).
In October 2018, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed Botswana on the list of high-risk for money laundering and terrorism financing.
Sadek has told The Voice in an interview that since then the EU has been working closely with the government of Botswana on Anti Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML-CFT).
“Consequently, the EU informed the Government about the separate EU listing for high risk jurisdictions presenting strategic deficiencies notably the fact that countries listed by the FATF will be listed on the EU list,” explained Sadek.
He explained that under Article 9 of Directive (EU) 2015/849 – the 4th Anti-money Laundering Directive (4AMLD), the Commission is mandated to adopt such a list in order to protect the EU financial system.
Since the October 2018 listing, Sadek says Botswana has taken a high level commitment to address the deficiencies and has worked closely with the EU and other partners such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the U.S and UK Treasuries.
“The EU has been able to monitor the progress and has acknowledged efforts made by Botswana and is confident that if efforts are maintained, the country will build a stronger and sustainable AML-CFT system allowing it to be removed from the FATF list,” he said.
According to the Ambassador, the new EU list published recently is an update of the 2016 EU list, which is currently applied by the Union.
“The objective of the new list is to reflect the recent assessments completed by the FATF which included Botswana,” he said, adding that the revised list has been submitted for approval to the EU Parliament and EU Council.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, Sadek said for newly listed countries like Botswana, the listing will effectively come into force on the 1st of October, 2020.
“This can imply extra delays, but transactions made by EU financial entities with persons established in the concerned listed country are neither forbidden nor blocked,” he said.
Since the listing by FATF, Sadek said no economic impact on Botswana has been evidenced due to measures applied in response to the listing by the FATF.
“Also, the EU Delegation has not heard about any specific situation where a company in Botswana was prevented to continue its business with the EU,” he noted.
As a result, Sadek is optimistic that the listing of Botswana by the EU may not necessarily lead to further substantial impact on financial transactions between the EU and Botswana.
Permanent Secretary in the Finance Ministry, Dr Wilfred Mandlebe has noted that government takes the issue seriously as it has the potential of tarnishing the image and international profile of the country.
Mandlebe said the country remains committed to the global fight against money laundering and terrorist financing and says Botswana will work with all technical assistance providers, including the EU, to ensure compliance with the relevant authorities.
Business
Inflation increases in April
Cities and towns experience rising rates
The latest figures from Statistics Botswana (SB) show that the annual inflation rate in April registered a slight increase.
Inflation for the month stood at 2.5 percent, up 0.3 percent from the 2.2 percent recorded in March.
However, SB stressed that data collection for the month was hampered by the on-going lockdown, enforced on 3 April.
The restriction on movement meant data collection for prices was primarily conducted through emails and telephone calls.
In the end, the data collected covered only 70 percent of goods in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket.
The most affected items in the basket were alcoholic beverages and tobacco – the sale of which is temporarily suspended – and clothing and footwear, as outlets were closed during the month of April.
The closure of such shops reportedly resulted in a number of missing or unobserved prices, which were imputed through variation of the observed prices.
According to SB, the biggest contributors to the April annual inflation rate were: housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, which went up by 1.1 percentage points, and food and non-alcoholic beverages, which increased by 0.4 percent.
By regions, the inflation rates between March and April indicates that cities and towns increased by 0.4 of a percentage point, rising from 2.3 percent to 2.7.
Rural villages’ rates rose from 2.0 percent to 2.3 percent while urban villages’ rates similarly registered an increase of 0.3 percentage point to 2.6 percent.
When addressing local media on Tuesday this week, the Competitions and Consumer Authority CEO, Tebelelo Pule said the Authority observed an increase in consumer good prices when the effects of Covid-19 started to be felt locally.
“Prices increased in an unusual manner which disturbed us as the Authority. On top of that, there was also a decrease in the quality of goods,” announced Pule, highlighting the example of sanitizers, which she noted were ‘manufactured by anybody’.
Pule revealed that the Authority went into shops around the country to compile a price list, which they published on their website and Facebook page to allow consumers to compare how different retail stores were pricing their goods.
The CEO cautioned that those found guilty of unfairly increasing prices face a possible five-year jail term or P100, 000 fine or even both.
Business
Cutting trees, increasing profits
When Innocent Tlhabano set up Archgate Solutions in 2011, the business was primarily centered around landscaping and supplies.
However, a change in direction last year, to focus on tree cutting and large area grass business, proved the change in fortune Tlhabano craved.
Reminiscing on the unusual path that led to this latest venture, the 33-year-old Tonota native explained he received funding from the Youth Development Fund (YDF) for beef production in 2017.
“Due to the fact that beef production takes a while and as a way to diversify streams, we into tree cutting to supplement our income,” highlights Tlhabano, a Mechatronics Engineering graduate from the University of Sheffield in the north of England.
“The type of tree cutting we do is mostly for government and private companies, predominantly for those trees that grow to the level of power cables, as they cause lots of power cuts,” he told Voice Money.
The business currently has six permanent employees but can hire up to 80 workers when contracted for large-scale projects.
Although he describes business in the last year as good, Tlhabano admits it is not quite a bed of roses.
“We are looking to expand and we have recently been working with Turnstar, owners of Game City mall. They have a number of properties around Gaborone and have engaged us to help them trim their trees and keep everything tidy,” revealed the tree-trimming boss.
Tlhabano is proud of the progress his enterprise has made since their first major project at Motswedi Junior Secondary School in Gaborone.
“It gave us a boost and from the proceeds we were able to procure much-needed equipment. Since then we have grown because now we are doing large area grass cutting. We have bought tractors for such jobs and lawnmowers,” he said.
Though based in Gaborone, Archgate Solutions offers its services nation-wide and is part of the team working on the power line from Palapye to Maun.
“We have been engaged as a sub-contractor by another company to provide bush-clearing services because we have the right equipment.”
As for some of the difficulties encountered, Tlhabano decried, “The main challenge we face is that there is no continuity in projects. We do a project then we have to wait a little bit longer for another one to come. We also found out that the government procurement process takes long.”
He noted that even if a government department wants to engage the company, the procurement process can take up to two months.
Despite these frustrations, Tlhabano has big plans for the future –plans that include potentially expanding across borders.
“We are thinking that maybe in the coming few years, we should explore if we can get some business outside the country. We are also looking at entities such as Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) because they have lots of jobs for tree cutting to clear their power lines,” he outlined.
As for the more immediate future, Archgate Solutions intend to further engage property companies to take care of their properties as far as tree trimming is concerned.
