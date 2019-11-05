News
Bottomless pit
I literally struggled to write this week’s column as I was feeling really drained, physically and emotionally.
The last couple of days have not been easy, in fact they’ve been some of the most difficult of my life.
I lost my father and I’m still coming to terms with the reality that I will never get to see him again.
The other reason for my fatigue was the prevailing economic situation, which really sucks the little energy that one has.
We tried our best to give my father a decent send off despite the harsh economic climate, which has eroded and continues to erode incomes.
My father had his own funeral policy which covered almost all the essentials of a funeral.
But it was sad to note that the cash payout of $200 bond which was part of his policy and meant to cover groceries had been reduced to nothing.
Early this year, this amount was equivalent to US$200, almost P2, 000 as the US dollar was pegged at 1:1 with the bond.
If we were still in that era, we would have bought almost enough food to feed people who came to pay their last respects to my father.
But now that things have changed with the economy having taken a turn for the worst, the $200 bond was only enough to buy three kilograms of meat. How pathetic!
Such is the mess that we find ourselves in as a nation our savings have become nothing but a joke – a particularly cruel one.
We have experienced hyperinflation before and re-living it again seems to be the worst nightmare.
People cannot draw up budgets anymore as prices keep changing.
The government, in its lack of empathy for its people now increases prices of fuel every week. In turn this pushes up the cost of almost every other goods and services.
Incomes on the other hand have remained stagnant.
As someone remarked recently, most people are really surviving by the grace of God as putting food on the table is now a mammoth task.
And while we continue to suffer, our leaders have the audacity to continue lying and blaming America’s targeted sanctions for the collapse of the economy when the truth of the matter is that mismanagement, corruption and wrong policies are the reason we are in this mess.
No wonder the anti-sanctions demonstrations held last Friday were a total flop.
People are no fools and President Emmerson Mnangagwa was left with little choice but to address the handful of people who gathered at the national sports stadium.
Who would really waste their time to demonstrate over something that doesn’t address bread and butter issues?
News
A helping hand
Nxaraga hippos surviving drought thanks to human help
The Elephant Protection Society says since they started feeding stranded hippos inNxaraga lagoon at the start of October, they have not recorded any hippo deaths.
This, despite the continuing drought and the drying up of the lagoon, located about an hour’s drive out of Maun.
The organisation’s Public Relations Officer, OaitseNawa, stated this week that the survival of the 80 remaining hippos in Nxaraga is because the animals are responding well to their feeding schedule.
“In August, the organisation observed that there were about 150 hippos at Nxaraga lagoon. Towards the end of September, the lagoon dried and many of the hippos moved to Nxaitsha lagoon. It was observed that the population of the hippos had decreased from 150 to around 80. As a result, Elephants Protection Society took an initiative to feed these hippos,’’ Nawa explained.
According to Nawa, the plan is to feed the hippos until the end of the dry spell.
The society also intends to raise awareness for conservation and protection of endangered species by teaching the community how to co-exist with wildlife and to further educate communities about sustainable development.
Nearly two months ago, the department of Wildlife and National Parks in Maun drilled boreholes and refilled the hippo pools along the delta area. However, the measures excluded Nxaraga lagoon.
The department’s argument was that they were more concerned with helping the animals located in protected areas rather than those outside the parks.
Nevertheless, with the intense heat currently being experienced in the area – most days temperatures reach 43C – the water is rapidly drying up, causing animals to move from these protected areas and closer to villages in search of water and food.
In the process, a number of human/wildlife conflicts have occurred, resulting in at least two human casualties.
The department has since captured hippos and crocodiles from pools along the Thamalakane river in Maun to save both the animals and people from danger.
News
Man leaves ex-wife drowning in debt
* Ordered to repay debt-ridden ex P54, 500
A man who allegedly swindled his ex-wife out of P54, 500, leaving her drowning in debt, has been ordered to repay the money within six months.
Appearing before Customary Court of Appeal at Maun main kgotla on Tuesday, Moses Shima Gabana begged for leniency.
He maintained that when he met Lorraine Gaolebale she was already severely in debt. Gabana further contended that during their time together, he helped Gaolebale care for her child as well as paying off some of her debts, which he insisted should ‘count for something’.
His pleas failed to impress the court.
Indeed, court described Gabana – the owner of Tswapong Coach Tours – as ‘cunning’ and ‘untrustworthy’.
It ruled that he used Gaolebale for his selfish gains before leaving her in financial ruin when they divorced in 2018.
“It is embarrassing for a man of Shima’s stature to speak in this manner. After putting the poor woman in debt he says he cannot help her pay because she chose to divorce him. The court agrees with Lorraine’s words that it appears Shima treated his marriage as a business opportunity!” stated presiding Chief, Kgosi Christopher Masunga, who doubles as the Court’s President.
Evidence brought before court was that Gabana made his wife borrow money from the bank and take out cash loans for him to use. The apparent agreement was that he would help her pay-off the loans, but he failed to do so.
Court heard that in December 2015, Gaolebale took out a bank loan because her husband ‘needed to fix his bus’. The bank required proof of payment in the form of a pay slip, something Gabana could not provide and thus his wife secured the loan instead.
Then in September 2016, Gabana asked Gaolebale to take out a P6, 000 loan so that he could ‘buy tyres’ for his bus. She duly did, with court learning Gabana only paid interest on the loan once.
A year later, December 2017, the couple then took out a P28, 500 cash loan from Letshego micro lenders, again in Gaolebale’s name.
The couple’s original agreement was that the husband would repay the loan in P5, 000 monthly installments as he had recently won a transport tender worth P30, 000 a month.
However, Gaolebale told court that her husband refused to pay any of the loans and she ended up being sued.
She further stated that although she stays in a Botswana Housing Corporation (BHC) house in Palapye, she is struggling to make ends meet. The visibly upset woman claimed she could not even afford to pay her water bill due to the debts she incurred with Gabana.
“When we met, I was driving a Toyota corolla, but we later bought a BMW which was registered in my names. One day I went for a work trip and he changed the car into his names,” said Gaolebale, who told court she played a big part in Gabana’s rise to the successful businessman he is today.
In the end the Court of Appeal ordered Gabana to pay back his former wife, upholding the verdict issued by Maun Customary Court late last year.
News
Government to charge Ian Khama
* I’ll wait and see – Khama
* BPF will join UDC to challenge elections outcome- Khama
The state has revealed in court that it is only a matter of time before they slap Former President Ian Khama with criminal charges related to looting government coffers.
State prosecutor Priscilla Israel said this when answering to a question from defence lawyer, Unoda Mack on why they have charged a Directorate of Intelligence Services( DIS) spy agent Welhemina Mphoeng Maswabi with aiding terrorism and not the former president and former Directorate of Intelligent Serivices Isaac Kgosi who are heavily implicated in the matter.
“Let’s deal with the accused now (Maswabi) we will deal and charge those you talk of later. They will answer to the state when their time comes, we are dealing with her (Maswabi) now,” Israel said in open court.
She further stressed; “Isaac Kgosi and Sir Seretse Khama are implicated in this case of stealing money from Government.” Maswabi who apperared in court on Tuesday was allegedly found with P420 billion in her offshore accounts.
Meanwhile on Friday president Ian Khama had said in an interview that he was aware that government was working around the clock to concoct criminal charges against him.
Asked if he had any fears of possible criminal charges that could be laid against him now that the election period was over, Khama said, “It is not a fear, it is a fact, even prior to elections I was reliably informed that after elections, they will come up with some trumped up charges against me.”
Khama further revealed that last week Friday a mutual friend phoned Masisi to congratulate him, and in the conversation Masisi talked about how he was going to fix him (Khama).
Asked what illegal activity he would be charged for, the former President declined to comment. “I know it is coming; Masisi knows I know so I wait and see.”
The Voice further asked Khama if he will ever send a congratulatory message to President Masisi following the BDP win and he said, “Let’s wait and see if that will happen. Ask me that question after we have heard what the courts would say.”
The former president went on to confirm that the Umbrella For Democratic Change and the Botswana Patriotic Front, which he is a patron of, would take the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to court.
“As you are aware there are court cases which are being brought to challenge the election result, because those issues are coming to court that will certainly reveal whether the elections were free and fair. We have never seen that degree of irregularities, no election will not have a few hitches, there will always been something here or there that would have been a genuine mistake, with these there is so much going on leading to these court cases,” he stated.
Asked what they meant by irregularities he said, “I could not mention because I have a list of those but I won’t want to say for now because they are going to court.”
The former president campaigned heavily before the October 23rd elections, especially in the central region where he addressed about five to six rallies per day in a bid to sway voters away from the ruling party to the opposition and to his new party, The Botswana Patriotic Front.
Commenting on his campaign, which yielded three MPS and 22 councillors in the central district, Khama said, “Well, but the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) at one point had no problem with me being their chief campaigner, oh, so now that I am with the opposition it’s a problem? It is an open republic; I am a citizen of this country.”
Quizzed further on how he would be spending his time now that election season was over, Khama said, “I was associated a lot with political campaigning, but I have still been up to my conservation, my farming, my charity work of course there are other things I was doing which Masisi took away from me, so I will continue with the charitable work and also my association with the tribe as the chief.”
Providing clarity on what he meant by ” association with Bangwato”, he said, “Having been in office and taking up another government paid job is something which has its question marks, I don’t have to be in the office performing matters of tribal administration, I don’t have to be there I can just be the figure head but we will wait and see.”
