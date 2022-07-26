Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Bowse KalaharianPrince on the rise
Bowse KalaharianPrince on the rise
AMAZING PERFORMANCE: Bowse KalaharianPrince on stage

Entertainment

Bowse KalaharianPrince on the rise

By

Published

Even though he has been in the local music circles since 2014, local Afro Fusion artist Ezekiel Lekutlane,29, is confident of reaching stardom as he is currently working on his official album dubbed, ‘Kgalagari Is Not A Jungle’ set to drop towards the end of the year.

Inspired by Zeus, Bowse KalaharianPrince as he is popularly known said his love for music started from a young age.

“My passion for music started back in 2007 when I was doing standard 7 but I had to focus on my studies even though the passion was intense I never stopped perfecting the craft ever since as my parent were so supportive throughout the years,” he said.

Bowse KalaharianPrince who is doing Afro Fusion as specialises in Shekgalagari, which is his mother tongue said his breakthrough came in 2014.

“My first official single was titled ‘My Homies’ and it was dropped 2014, then in 2019 I dropped ‘It’s Not Easy and ‘Tjoro’ in 2020.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I also featured on Ozi F Teddy’s album dubbed ‘LORD OF MERCY III (Respect The Goat) track 2 which was titled ‘Everything’ and I am in contention to work with more local artists such as ATI, Veezo View and Zeus just to mention a few,” said Bowse KalaharianPrince.

Quizzed about some of the challenges he experienced, he said; “My biggest challenge is the financial muscle to grow my music and at some point I lost my phone which meant that I lost numbers of my potential investors but I am hopeful that I will get there with a little a bit of patience and hard work.”

Meanwhile, the talented artist is excited about his upcoming project as it will officially introduce him as a musician. “I am really excited about my upcoming project as it is special. I will be introducing myself to the world as a musician as I believe my music will reach greater heights,” he said.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Kopong ‘hitman’ broke lover’s heart and arms

In the midst of a heated argument following counter accusations of infidelity with his lover, an enraged Oageng Moagi Letsholo, took an axe he...

2 days ago

News

Missing fishermen feared drowned

WATCH: The search for the missing fishermen by Botswana Police and Botswana Defence Force scuba divers continues at Gaborone dam amid fears that they...

6 days ago

News

Isaac Kgosi back in court

*Former DIS boss faces corruption charges

2 days ago

Latest News

NPF running on ‘E’

*Fund left with only P8.8 million *Minister evades questions on future as oil prices soar

2 days ago

News

Recruit constables urged to serve with diligence

WATCH: About 499 recruit constables, comprising 249 female and 250 male officers graduated this morning at Otse Police College. 45% of the trainees hold...

5 days ago

Politics

Expelled MPs hopeful of reconciliation

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC)’s Members of Parliament who have been expelled from their party, Botswana Congress Party (BCP)are still hopeful of reconciliation. When...

2 days ago

Sports

Namibians dominate Orange Phikwe Marathon

Namibia long distance runners Matheus Jesaya and Mweshange Kange won this year’s Orange Phikwe National marathon this morning. Jesaya won the main 42.2km male...

4 days ago

Travel

Otjiserandu returns to Tsau village

Jubilation reigned at Tsau village over the long weekend as elated Baherero communities once again came together in a joyful revival of the Otjiserandu...

6 days ago
Grooving 22 July 2022 Grooving 22 July 2022

Entertainment

Grooving 22 July 2022

No smoke without fire The Smoke Town Market (SMT) event planned for this Saturday at Area 2 Poolside promises to be a cracker of...

5 days ago
Woman of steel Woman of steel

Entertainment

Woman of steel

Ntsabane takes gender activism to politics After working for over 40 years as a media and gender activist, Keabonye Ntsabane joined politics. Representing the...

24 hours ago
Magic in a bottle Magic in a bottle

Latest News

Magic in a bottle

Meet the boss You’ve probably heard of happy hour but what about magic hour? Kathiku is the Hambukushu term for the magical 60 minutes...

24 hours ago
Chillin' out Chillin' out

Entertainment

Chillin’ out

Please let them rest and give others a chance Shaya has noted with disappointment that government seems hellbent on recycling old people for positions....

23 hours ago

News

Women want Rwanda system

WATCH: The Botswana Coalition for women NGOs and political parties has told the Dibotelo Commission that Botswana should abandon the First-Past -the-Post and adopt...

1 day ago
Advertisement