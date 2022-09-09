Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CONFIRMING THE TRAGEDY: Baakile (inset)

News

Boy, 12, fatally struck by car on way to school

By

Published

A 12-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a car while walking to school in Chadibe this morning (Friday 9 September).

The youngster, a Standard Six student at Chadibe Primary School, died instantly.

Another boy, 10, was also struck down by the seven-seater Toyota Wish and is currently hospitalised at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital with a broken leg and head injuries.

The driver, who worked as a security guard, has since been arrested and is helping the police with their investigations.

Confirming the tragedy, Tatitown Station Commander, Boipuso Baatweng revealed the deadly accident occurred at around 7am in Jojo-Mosomo ward.

“We got the report immediately after it happened. The two boys were rushed to Nyangabgwe hospital where the 12-year-old was confirmed dead on arrival. The other child is still hospitalised as he sustained injuries on the head and broke his leg,” said Baatweng, adding the driver subsequently underwent a breathalyser test which confirmed he had not been drinking.

The top cop said this was the 6th fatal accident recorded in his jurisdiction since the start of the year, with the number of deaths now up to 26.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We advise people to drive with caution on busy roads and to avoid speeding,” closed Baatweng.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Inside the police torture chamber

An evening ride into the city two weeks ago ended brutally for Gerald Estate resident, Goitsemodimo Setume, and his two companions. The 41-year-old is...

3 days ago

News

Construction giants clash over concrete blocks

*Kwena Concrete demands P12m from UNIK Construction

2 days ago

Latest News

Mall emerges on disputed land

WATCH: The future of a new mall in Mmopane is in jeopardy after the Gaborone High Court halted construction works after it emerged that...

16 hours ago
Advertisement