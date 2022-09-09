Boy, 12, fatally struck by car on way to school

A 12-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a car while walking to school in Chadibe this morning (Friday 9 September).

The youngster, a Standard Six student at Chadibe Primary School, died instantly.

Another boy, 10, was also struck down by the seven-seater Toyota Wish and is currently hospitalised at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital with a broken leg and head injuries.

The driver, who worked as a security guard, has since been arrested and is helping the police with their investigations.

Confirming the tragedy, Tatitown Station Commander, Boipuso Baatweng revealed the deadly accident occurred at around 7am in Jojo-Mosomo ward.

“We got the report immediately after it happened. The two boys were rushed to Nyangabgwe hospital where the 12-year-old was confirmed dead on arrival. The other child is still hospitalised as he sustained injuries on the head and broke his leg,” said Baatweng, adding the driver subsequently underwent a breathalyser test which confirmed he had not been drinking.

The top cop said this was the 6th fatal accident recorded in his jurisdiction since the start of the year, with the number of deaths now up to 26.

“We advise people to drive with caution on busy roads and to avoid speeding,” closed Baatweng.