Boy, 5, accidentally stabs himself to death

ILLUSTRATION: Bloody Okapi knife

A five-year-old boy from Senyedimane ward in Hatsalatladi village is said to have accidentally stabbed himself to death last Tuesday evening.

Molepolole police Station Commander, Superintendent Benedict Matlho confirmed the death incident to The Voice Online.

“We are investigating the death incident in which a boy was allegedly injured by a sharp object and later confirmed dead at the hospital. The incident was reported to us the same day of its occurrence,” briefly explained Superintendent Matlho.

Supt. Matlho further revealed that the boy had been with a teenage aunt, aged 17 and younger siblings aged 6 and 10..

It is alleged that while they were inside the house the boy grabbed an okapi knife and ran away from the house with it.

The boy is said to have tripped and fell on top of the Okapi blade while his 6-year-old brother was playfully chasing after him.

He is said to have sustained a deep stab on the chest and his teen aunt took him to the clinic where he was referred to Scottish Livingstone Hospital and was certified dead by the medical doctor.

The boy’s lifeless body is still lying at the hospital awaiting post-mortem.

Superintendent Matlho has advised the parents to care for their children and always keep dangerous objects out of their reach.

 

 

