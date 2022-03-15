Boyfriend stabs lover, lands her in hospital

Disheveled and barefooted, a Zimbabwean man accused of attempting to kill his baby mama has appeared in the Masunga Magistrate court this week.

The unemployed 30-year-old Godknows Sibanda of Dombodema village is accused of stabbing the mother of his children, Selebatso Marati with a knife in an attempt to kill her last week Wednesday at Matobo village.

However members of the community saw him trying to flee the scene and executed citizen arrest immediately and handed Sibanda over to the police.

When his matter was called on the court roll, the Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Kealobaka Balotlege pleaded with the court to remand Sibanda in custody because the matter was still fresh and investigations ongoing.

Advertisement

“The victim in the matter is hospitalised at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital under critical condition. She cannot talk so we have not collected her statement yet. The accused person was arrested yesterday after he tried to flee,” revealed Balotlege adding that upon the arrest they established that the accused did not have travelling documents.

Balotlege further indicated that if Sibanda were to be granted bail he was likely to abscond and not stand trial. The IO also stated that Sibanda was living with Marati, which means he no longer had a place of abode now that she was in hospital.

When given a chance to cross-examine the IO, Sibanda asked the court for a chance to avail phone numbers of relatives who could accommodate him in Zimbabwe and make sure he attends trial in Botswana.

“I do not want to stay in Botswana at all after what happened; I am in pain after being assaulted by a mob. May I be granted bail and go to Zimbabwe then you call my relatives whenever I am needed in court. I have two children with the complainant so I cannot go forever and I have been in Botswana for many years.

“I do not dispute that I committed an offence, the thing is the mother of my children does not listen to me when I talk. Our fight arose when she came home drunk with Chibuku and she tried to stab me,” Sibanda protested.

Advertisement

The IO however was resolute in opposing Sibanda’s bail arguing that he was a flight risk.

“The offence he allegedly committed is a serious one that can attract life imprisonment. We also fear for his life looking at how he was assaulted by members of the community,” argued the Balotlege in closing.

The Magistrate acceded to the IO’s plea and ordered that Sibanda who also faces a charge of entering the country illegally be returned to prison to be brought back to court on the 17th.