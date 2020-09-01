If word reaching Shaya’s ears is anything to go by then COVID-19 has denied us one great opportunity.

Rumour monger is that once famous R&B group, Boyz II Men are already finalizing a trip to Botswana.

All is not lost however because the show will likely take place towards the end of the year provided the coast will be clear.

This is great news, ooh the brand behind UB40 fest is alleged to be the one behind this massive show.

Should we start budgeting, Lesh..