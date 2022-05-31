BPC sparks new FCTVE deal

Friday saw the start of a powerful new partnership as Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) and Francistown College of Technical and Vocational Education (FCTVE) joined forces, putting pen to paper on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The official launch, held at FCTVE’s huge campus on the outskirts of Gerald, took place under the theme ‘Bridging the gap between the industry and learning institutions’.

Among others, the agreement covers: curriculum development, training, sharing of human resources and infrastructure.

The launch coincided with the start of the Linesman Training Yard, where BPC employees and FCTVE students will be schooled in constructing transmission and distribution lines. Currently 16 trainees are undergoing the training, including three from FCTVE, nine from BPC and four from independent contractors.

In his welcome remarks, the college’s Principal, Asalepele Tobedza explained the MoU covers a number of areas and will ultimately ensure FCTVE provide relevant, quality programmes that produce industry ready graduates.

“It is our view that sharing of resources with the industry will reduce the cost of training for both the industry and the learning institutions,” said Tobedza.

Guest of Honour on the day, the Assistant Minister of Education and Skills Development, Aubrey Lesaso noted such partnerships will help close the gap between what is learnt in the classroom and what is required out in the field.

“Partnerships with the industry can possibly make the task of skills retraining easier and less expensive,” he added.

For his part, BPC General Manager, Letlhogonolo Maemo Bantsi, revealed the MoU comes hot on the heels of the corporation’s recently launched 2022 – 2026 Maduo turnaround strategy.

The strategy aims to ensure BPC fulfils its vision of being ‘a regional benchmark in electricity supply’, which Bantsi noted requires competent human capital, something he is confident the new relationship will help produce.

“This collaboration will assist in driving the strategy through technical capacity building and professional development of employees,” stated the GM, adding the MoU was over a year in the making.