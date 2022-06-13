BPOPF employee collapses and passes on

In a sad incident that has left Botswana Public Officers Pensions Fund (BPOPF) officers in shock, one of the employees (name withheld) reportedly collapsed and died on the spot this morning.

Voice Online is informed that staff is currently struggling to deal with the sad incident where the male employee unexpectedly collapsed and died.

BPOPF Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Moemedi Malindah, confirmed the tragic incident.

“I can confirm the sad and shocking incident of the passing on of one us this morning. As you can imagine we are still dealing with the issue, the family just arrived and we are dealing with that right now,” Malindah said.

Investigations to what could have possibly happened to the BPOPF employee are ongoing.