BREAKING: Botswana confirms five new Covid-19 cases.

Mogoditshane Police are investigating a case in which a 53-year-old man of Gabane was allegedly murdered by his 21-year-old son.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on Wednesday night.



It is alleged that after chopping his father into pieces with an axe, the suspect buried him in a shallow grave in the yard.

Speaking to The Voice Online, Mogoditshane Station Commander Superintendent Russ Letsebe, confirmed the incident.



He said the matter was reported on Friday by concerned neighbours who had not seen nor heard from old man in two day.



He said they got to the deceased’s house they discovered a shallow grave where they suspected the deceased was buried.

“His body was exhumed Friday night. This is a fresh matter. At the moment we do not know what transpired but I can confirm we have arrested the suspect who is the deceased’s son.



Investigations are ongoing and the case is not yet registered before court for his arraignment,” said Letsebe.