One of Hip Hop’s hardest workers, the ultra-talented Crozbred has set August 27 for the release of his mixed tape – a massive 20-track offering titled ‘Breeding Season: Volume 2’.

The 26-year-old perfectionist has been working on the tape since last year and is immensely proud of the end result, which he says offers a bit of Afro, Soul, Pop, and RnB.

“The tape features the likes of Scavenger, Lucia of Culture Spears and Joy Camphor,” revealed Crozbred, adding he is already busy with his next project – an exciting collaboration with two American artists.

“I am working on my first album, which I am featuring two women from New York and Texas. I met with them through Instagram and they are willing to collaborate!”

RATING: 8/10