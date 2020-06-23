News
Bridget Motsepe-Radebe responds to Afriforum
South African businesswoman, Bridget Motsepe-Radebe, has hit back at Afriforum after the organisation threw its weight behind Botswana government in a litigation case that implicates her.
Afriforum held a press conference this morning announcing it will assist Botswana in its criminal investigations into the looting of an alleged P100 billion from the government coffers.
Motsepe-Radebe has been fingered in the case where she is alleged to have been a co-signatory into some of the accounts that hosted the stolen money.
Motsepe-Radebe told The Voice Online this afternoon that it is unfortunate that AfriForum has decided to repeat baseless allegations which she demonstrated to be false, 6 months ago.
“I reserve my rights to take action against AfriForum and any other party who repeat such false allegations. I would welcome the South African government assisting the Botswanan government with its request for mutual assistance. These allegations are harmful to my reputation and to all the other citizens that have been referenced in the affidavit,” she further stated.
Motsepe-Radebe’s name cropped up in a case levelled against suspended spy, Welheminah Mphoeng Maswabi, codenamed Butterfly.
The case which continues this coming August is set to open a can of worms as it has also linked former Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS), Isaac Kgosi and former President, Ian Khama.
“The baseless allegations repeated by AfriForum are that I was a co-signatory of at least two bank accounts (one of which was an Absa and the other a Nedbank account) holding funds allegedly stolen from the Botswana government to finance a coup before Botswana’s national elections,” she said.
In the case Butterfly is accused of money laundering, financing terrorism as well as having unexplained passport documents.
“There is no truth to these allegations. I have never laundered money. I have denied these allegations since December last year on the basis of readily available evidence which has already been widely reported on in both South Africa and Botswana media,” Motsepe-Radebe said.
SCB donates PPE to Sir Ketumile Hospital
As part of the Bank’s continued support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Botswana Standard Chartered handed over P500, 000 worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital.
The donation forms part of the Bank’s P5.1 million contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in Botswana which included a P1 million contribution to the National COVID-19 Relief Fund and a USD 300,000 (approximately P3.6 million) contribution to the Botswana Red Cross Society.
Speaking at the handover ceremony last Thursday, Standard Chartered Bank Education Trust Trustee- Thabo Mathews, said the hospital is doing a commendable job protecting people’s lives.
He said it was for this reason that the bank trust was prompted to help support their effort and encourage them to keep fighting the good fight.
The Hospital Commissioning Manager Dr Thato Moumakwa said the donation will go a long way in impacting their effort to enable a patient centre care environment every day.
He said the PPE will help the clinical team in providing service for those who are affected under these unprecedented circumstances.
“The Hospital operates as a public company and its mission is to provide reliable, high quality medical education, research and clinical services at a quaternary level to all people of Botswana. We strive to maintain leadership by providing quality service, offering innovative new services to clients and be up to date with world class technology,” said Moumakwa.
Standard Chartered Botswana Chief Executive Officer, Mpho Masupe, emphasized the bank’s ongoing commitment to support Batswana and the economy rise from the pandemic.
He urged other stakeholders to take part in supporting government and the institutions on the frontline.
He said as Botswana’s oldest bank they aim to be responsive and available not only to their customers but to where the need arises.
Jilted lover remanded for violating restraining order
A 26-year-old man is facing a jail term after defying a restraining court order by snatching his ex-lover’s mobile phone at Maun’s old mall last month and pawned it.
Seemingly unable to deal with the rejection by his former girlfriend, Kenny Samunzala of Newstance ward in Kasane, is accused of stalking the woman, Mwale Elizabeth Johane.
Samunzala’s behaviour, according to the police, is seen as life threatening as he has a history of abusing the woman.
“He does not accept that their relationship is over. He is always following her around and this is one of the gender based violence issues and if given bail the complainant can end up getting harmed,” prosecutor Paul Basupi told a Maun Magistrates court this week.
Johane is said to have terminated the relationship due to Samuzala’s abusive ways.
When making an application to have the accused remanded in custody, Basupi said despite the restraining order issued against him, Samunzala is always following Johane around pestering her for reconciliation.
Samunzala is facing a single count of disobedience of lawful orders and another count for stealing Johane’s Huawei Mate mobile phone valued at P8000.
Facts brought before court are that Samunzala, despite being on restraining order against Johane, he on the 18th of May 2020 at Maun old mall entered into Johane’s personal space and snatched her phone.
The court order does not allow him to come within a 100 metre range with Johane.
On Tuesday last week he was arraigned for violating the court order.
According to the prosecutor, Samunzala should not be given bail as he is a “flight risk,” and is seemingly “homeless.”
“He was arrested at a friend’s house and it appears that he keeps moving around and does not have a permanent address. Granting him bail will be risky” added Basupi.
A statement from the police indicate that when grabbing the phone from Johane, Samunzala is said to have uttered the words “I went to your house and I could not get in because you have locked the gate, yet I have no place to stay.”
Samunzala who was arrested on June 13th, had pleaded with the court to grant him bail as he needed to travel to Gaborone for medical attention.
However, presiding magistrate, Keneilwe Kgoadi, ruled in favour of the prosecution and denied Samunzala bail. The matter is set for mention on 30th June.
