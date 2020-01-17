Bring back drugs operation

Dear Lesetedi

Compliments for the New Year to you and your batman, Boots.

Shaya was one of the country’s happiest citizens when you launched your nationwide crusade on drugs.

My only concern is that you may have stopped it prematurely.

Take a look at operation Kgomo-Khumo, which made a big impact as seen by the shortage of meat in butcheries.

So go back and re-introduce the drug operation and this time make sure you camp at Phase 2 in Gaborone.

That place is a haven for drugs! While you’re at it, you could also consider a makeshift camp at Partial.

In case you hit walls, holla at Shaya as I have an interest in seeing a drug-free Botswana in 2020 and beyond.