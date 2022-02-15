Bring Khama to me or no talks- Masisi

We want a guarantee that he won’t be harassed- Sekgoma

Bangwato and government have reached a deadlock in trying to resolve a long standing feud between President Masisi and former president Ian Khama over unspecified issues.

When updating BaGaMmangwato tribe about the state of the former president during a packed Kgotla meeting on Friday, Khama’s uncle, Kgosi Mokhutshwane Sekgoma said that he did not trust President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s government not to harm him should Khama return from self imposed exile in South Africa.

Sekgoma expressed shock by Masisi ‘s past refusal to meet a delegation from Serowe to discuss Khama and his allegation that government was out to kill him.

” The delegation was met by the Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kgotla Aultwetse who boldly told us that he was assigned to president Masisi’s emissary. He relayed a message from Masisi to the effect that the president will meet us only if we brought Khama with us to the meeting.” Sekgoma told his audience.

“Although we reached a stalemate, we have written another letter to Masisi emphasising the need for us to meet with and not Autlwetse.

We want a guarantee of Khama’s safety from him. We wan our chief home and we want him to be allowed to live in peace once he returns and not to be harassed,” pleaded Sekgoma.

The chief further relayed to the morafe how Khama had told him that Masisi was using Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS) to oppress and harass him as he got searched without court warrants.

“Seriti sa ga Rraarona se a nyadiwa re kopa gore se tlotlwe. Ke dumela gore ga le tsietsegi fa kere Rraarona, ke raa Kgosikgolo,” ( Our father is being disrespected) added Sekgoma who went further and explained that as the tribe they were not going to rush into having Khama back but wait for a guarantee from government first that it was safe for him to return.

“He is busy meeting other Presidents, don’t worry much about him. In fact he is living well, much better than when he was here,”said Mokhutshwane