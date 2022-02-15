Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Bring Khama to me or no talks- Masisi

By

Published

PRESIDENT: Masisi

We want a guarantee that he won’t be harassed- Sekgoma

Bangwato and government have reached a deadlock in trying to resolve a long standing feud between President Masisi and former president Ian Khama over unspecified issues.

When updating BaGaMmangwato tribe about the state of the former president during a packed Kgotla meeting on Friday, Khama’s uncle, Kgosi Mokhutshwane Sekgoma said that he did not trust President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s government not to harm him should Khama return from self imposed exile in South Africa.

CONCERNED: Sekgoma

Sekgoma expressed shock by Masisi ‘s past refusal to meet a delegation from Serowe to discuss Khama and his allegation that government was out to kill him.

” The delegation was met by the Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kgotla Aultwetse who boldly told us that he was assigned to president Masisi’s emissary. He relayed a message from Masisi to the effect that the president will meet us only if we brought Khama with us to the meeting.” Sekgoma told his audience.

“Although we reached a stalemate, we have written another letter to Masisi emphasising the need for us to meet with and not Autlwetse.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

We want a guarantee of Khama’s safety from him. We wan our chief home and we want him to be allowed to live in peace once he returns and not to be harassed,” pleaded Sekgoma.

The chief further relayed to the morafe how Khama had told him that Masisi was using Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS) to oppress and harass him as he got searched without court warrants.

FEAR FOR HIS LIFE: Khama

“Seriti sa ga Rraarona se a nyadiwa re kopa gore se tlotlwe. Ke dumela gore ga le tsietsegi fa kere Rraarona, ke raa Kgosikgolo,” ( Our father is being disrespected) added Sekgoma who went further and explained that as the tribe they were not going to rush into having Khama back but wait for a guarantee from government first that it was safe for him to return.

“He is busy meeting other Presidents, don’t worry much about him. In fact he is living well, much better than when he was here,”said Mokhutshwane

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Woman raped while jogging

Sir Seretse Khama International Airport (SSKIA) Police are investigating a case in which a 40-year-old woman was raped while on an early morning run....

1 day ago

News

Woman in court for husband’s murder

A secretary at the Attorney General’s Chambers in Francistown has been remanded in custody for the murder of her husband. Susan Manyathelo, 58, could...

1 day ago

News

Man in court for opening fire on police officers

A Lobatse man, Thato Ntando Dube, will know his fate in April on whether he has a case to answer in a matter in...

2 days ago

News

My daughter is brainless- estranged father

*Thipe disowns documents that bear his signature

11 hours ago

Sports

Rollers narrowly escape Lions’ grip

A splendid first half display by struggling Gilport Lions was not sufficient enough to hold a determined Township Rollers side who won the game...

10 hours ago
MINISTER OF FINANCE: Serame MINISTER OF FINANCE: Serame

Politics

Saleshaondo’ s open letter to Serame

Mine is Priority of Priorities- LOO On Wednesday, the Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando responded to the 2022/2023 Budget Speech which was delivered by...

6 hours ago

News

A horror fit for Hollywood

*BDF Major shoots wife, puts ‘nyatsi’ nephew in hospital, then kills himself *’There was no affair!’ dead woman’s cousin A dramatic car chase, several...

6 hours ago

News

Motshegwa condems constitutional review process

The process is fraudulent- BOFEPUSU Deputy Secretary General Botswana Federation of Public Private and Parastatal Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) Ketlhalefile Motshegwa has condemned the ongoing...

6 hours ago

News

Mokgethi makes over P2 million from orphans

Grand daughter drags minister to court for contempt As the bitter court battle between embattled Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Annah Mokgethi...

6 hours ago

Business

Breaking down the budget speech

On Monday, The Finance Minister, Peggy Serame delivered her first ever Budget Speech, sealing her place in the history books as the first ever...

4 hours ago
Glorial Gaosikelwe Glorial Gaosikelwe

Entertainment

Sacrificing for Sport

Gloria Gaosikelwe was recently appointed Chairperson of the Botswana Sport Volunteers Movement (SVM). The 49-year-old Hukuntsi native’s sporting background dates back to 1987, when...

3 hours ago
Shakawe Bursting with potential Shakawe Bursting with potential

Business

Bursting with potential

Shakawe’s huge opportunities for growth The capital of Okavango sub district, Shakawe is oozing with potential for economic growth, especially in regards to tourism...

3 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.