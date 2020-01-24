Bro Spike sticks to kwaito music

Despite new genres of music such as, House, Gqom and Amapiano, taking the youth scene by storm, Tebogo Ramalebang aka Bro Spike is keeping his faith in Kwaito music.

The Mopipi born artist recently released his fourth album titled ‘Kumnandi’.

Sang in Zulu, the 10-track LP includes songs such as Kumnandi, Impilo, Ba sbuza ngami, Chova Ngulubane, Dlala Number featuring Skazzo, Love life featuring Kasi Material, Le shapo ka volume, Ke bata yone, Bafwe2 and Monateng featuring Mingo.

The album is a throwback to yesteryears when Kwaito used to dominate the airwaves.

It was recorded at Masilonyana Entertainment in Pretoria, South Africa.

Before his current project, Bro Spike released Ghabadia, Inamba namba and Amagomsha.

RATINGS: 6/10