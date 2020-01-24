Entertainment
Bro Spike sticks to kwaito music
Despite new genres of music such as, House, Gqom and Amapiano, taking the youth scene by storm, Tebogo Ramalebang aka Bro Spike is keeping his faith in Kwaito music.
The Mopipi born artist recently released his fourth album titled ‘Kumnandi’.
Sang in Zulu, the 10-track LP includes songs such as Kumnandi, Impilo, Ba sbuza ngami, Chova Ngulubane, Dlala Number featuring Skazzo, Love life featuring Kasi Material, Le shapo ka volume, Ke bata yone, Bafwe2 and Monateng featuring Mingo.
The album is a throwback to yesteryears when Kwaito used to dominate the airwaves.
It was recorded at Masilonyana Entertainment in Pretoria, South Africa.
Before his current project, Bro Spike released Ghabadia, Inamba namba and Amagomsha.
RATINGS: 6/10
Entertainment
Bad Boys premier
Standard Chartered Bank Botswana posted a private screening of internationally acclaimed Bad Boys III this past Friday (24 January 2020) at Masa new capitol cinema.
Entertainment
Congrats the Chengetas
Shaya would like to congratulate celebrated filmmaker, Ndinaye Chengeta for his big move, tying the knot to his sweetheart, Candy Makabe at the weekend.
Although Shaya was snubbed, social media was abuzz with pictures of the countless A Listers who who graced the event.
I must say it was an impressive guest list!
We wish the couple and their family all the best. Next time don’t forget Shaya…volume e siame gakere.
Entertainment
Unordered café wars
Competition for clients amongst restaurants in the capital has allegedly taken a frightening new twist with one of the owners reportedly resorting to increasingly dirty tactics.
Shaya has been informed that one establishment’s boss is not happy with how his former colleagues are getting all the clients in the city while his business struggles.
The notorious manager, who has been linked to some shady deals before, is accused of being behind an unsavoury incident that happened last week.
Information reaching Shaya is that the Manager sent his boys to go and cut the break cables of his rival’s car.
Such deadly scheming could easily be labelled attempted murder!
Shaya has been told this individual also defaulted on their tax. If you don’t come out and apologise for everything then we will be coming after you.
We don’t need such people in our country.
Bad Boys premier
BDF Major accused of raping colleague’s wife
BDP accused of vote rigging
Makhwengwe suspended
Diamonds in the cup
Passion for info tech
Bro Spike sticks to kwaito music
Congrats the Chengetas
Unordered café wars
Youth unemployment rises to over 20 percent
Kwambala goes big on merchandise
Botsalano’s morning festival
No fire behind cigar accusations
The golden-hearted giver
Monster Energy drink launched
DJ Sly for no half time party
Easy B’s easy decision
BSE turnover down
Chess season gathers momentum
Franco to perform three sets at his ‘Fill up show’
Rollers Vs Police
BDF Major accused of raping colleague’s wife
Majwe mining accused of nepotism
An Eye for What?
Deaf beauty queen calls for Setswana sign language
Bouncing back from disability to thrive
CEDA/DBSA University Challenge winner to be named this week
Franco to perform three sets at his ‘Fill up show’
Of our VPS and their trophy wives
Finding healing through travel
eBotho Digital Citizens with David Moepeng
Makhwengwe suspended
What does Nuttal bring to the treble chasing Popa?
Diamonds in the cup
Murder suspect on the run
Man wanted for defiling cousin
Chess season gathers momentum
Congrats the Chengetas
BDP accused of vote rigging
The foreign brigade
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Kwaito Stars reunited
The Voice on Politics (Episode 1)
Joy with Kenewendo
Trending
-
Uncategorized7 days ago
Rollers Vs Police
-
News15 hours ago
BDF Major accused of raping colleague’s wife
-
News7 days ago
Majwe mining accused of nepotism
-
News7 days ago
An Eye for What?
-
News7 days ago
Deaf beauty queen calls for Setswana sign language
-
News7 days ago
Bouncing back from disability to thrive
-
Business6 days ago
CEDA/DBSA University Challenge winner to be named this week
-
Uncategorized4 days ago
Franco to perform three sets at his ‘Fill up show’