Bro Spike sticks to kwaito music

Published

3 days ago

on

Despite new genres of music such as, House, Gqom and Amapiano, taking the youth scene by storm, Tebogo Ramalebang aka Bro Spike is keeping his faith in Kwaito music.

The Mopipi born artist recently released his fourth album titled ‘Kumnandi’.

Sang in Zulu, the 10-track LP includes songs such as Kumnandi, Impilo, Ba sbuza ngami, Chova Ngulubane, Dlala Number featuring Skazzo, Love life featuring Kasi Material, Le shapo ka volume, Ke bata yone, Bafwe2 and Monateng featuring Mingo.

The album is a throwback to yesteryears when Kwaito used to dominate the airwaves.

It was recorded at Masilonyana Entertainment in Pretoria, South Africa.

Before his current project, Bro Spike released Ghabadia, Inamba namba and Amagomsha.

RATINGS: 6/10

Entertainment

Bad Boys premier

Published

14 hours ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Standard Chartered Bank Botswana posted a private screening of internationally acclaimed Bad Boys III this past Friday (24 January 2020) at Masa new capitol cinema.

Entertainment

Congrats the Chengetas

Published

3 days ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

Shaya would like to congratulate celebrated filmmaker, Ndinaye Chengeta for his big move, tying the knot to his sweetheart, Candy Makabe at the weekend.

Although Shaya was snubbed, social media was abuzz with pictures of the countless A Listers who who graced the event.

I must say it was an impressive guest list!

We wish the couple and their family all the best. Next time don’t forget Shaya…volume e siame gakere.

Entertainment

Unordered café wars

Published

3 days ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

Competition for clients amongst restaurants in the capital has allegedly taken a frightening new twist with one of the owners reportedly resorting to increasingly dirty tactics.

Shaya has been informed that one establishment’s boss is not happy with how his former colleagues are getting all the clients in the city while his business struggles.

The notorious manager, who has been linked to some shady deals before, is accused of being behind an unsavoury incident that happened last week.

Information reaching Shaya is that the Manager sent his boys to go and cut the break cables of his rival’s car.

Such deadly scheming could easily be labelled attempted murder!

Shaya has been told this individual also defaulted on their tax. If you don’t come out and apologise for everything then we will be coming after you.

We don’t need such people in our country.

