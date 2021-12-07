Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Brodahood delivers Christmas cheer to SOS children’s village

By

Published

BrodaHood team with Miss Francistown, Vicky Neo Monametsi
BrodaHood team with Miss Francistown, Vicky Neo Monametsi

Brodahood Social Club delivered early Christmas cheer to Francistown SOS village on Saturday.

The brothers had an amazing day as they donated toiletries and spent time socializing and sharing snacks with the children.

Speaking at the event, the Club Deputy Chairman, Caesar Lekalake highlighted that the donation was the club’s way of giving back to the less privileged in the community.

“Blessed is the hand that gives. We did this for the love we have for these kids, as we want to put a smile on their faces. Our club is not for profit making as we fund it from our own pockets.

“This is not the first time we donated to the needy and our aim is to continue doing so,” Lekalake explained.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

When receiving the donation, SOS Chair Coordinator Nkgopolang Dikwena expressed appreciation and gratitude to the kind gesture displayed by the BrodaHood Social Club.

“We thank you BrodaHood for the love you are giving us. It always makes us happy seeing people helping our children,” he said adding that SOS depends on NGO’s and the government for their survival.

BrodaHood Social Club Secretarial General Mogotsi Mavuna gave a brief background of the club, which he said was formed in 2018 by five police officers that liked socializing and eating together.

“As we were eating we agreed to form a club to discuss men’s health and help each other whenever we have problems. We agreed and gave it a name BrodaHood meaning brothers with common sense of love. Others, including those who are not in the police service loved our club and we allowed them to join. We are now 15 in total,” Mavuna.

According to Mavuna the BoardaHood’s next event will be at Sebina village next weekend where they will be donating a complete poultry house with 100 chickens and feeds.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Make me DIS boss!

Mokgware’s alleged ultimatum to BDP head-hunters It seems President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s apparent attempts to lure retired Major General, Pius Mokgware back to the ruling...

20 hours ago

Entertainment

Palesa to shine at Miss World Top Model Fashion Show

Miss Botswana Palesa Molefe will today compete at the Miss World Top Model Fashion Show. She will be wearing her national costume. This costume...

2 days ago

News

Mmopane cash heist suspects remanded in custody

Two men accused of attempted armed robbery which occurred at Engen filing station in Mmopane were this morning arraigned before a Broadhurst magistrates court....

2 days ago
Dolls with a difference Dolls with a difference

Entertainment

Dolls with a difference

Changing the narrative with a touch of colour For many little girls growing up, their first best friend will be a doll. As well...

15 hours ago
A formidable foundation A formidable foundation

Business

A formidable foundation

MCM launches Motheo Project With power cuts seemingly on the rise, becoming a frustratingly regular occurrence, Morupule Coal Mine (MCM) are confident its Motheo...

20 hours ago

News

“Phumaphi stole my farm”

Old man accuses former Judge of forging his signature in land dispute Francistown Land Tribunal President, Bannister Mokakangwe, has dismissed a matter in which...

20 hours ago

News

Rape in police cell

The state has withdrawn rape charges against a 30-year-old Motswana man who allegedly raped a Zimbabwean woman inside Maun police station holding cells in...

20 hours ago
Debswana Pension fund shines bright Debswana Pension fund shines bright

Business

Debswana Pension fund shines bright

Edges ever closer to P10 billion mark Debswana Pension Fund (DPF) continues to go from strength to strength, enjoying a sparkling 2021 that has...

20 hours ago
Peermont’s new GM takes charge Peermont’s new GM takes charge

Business

Peermont’s new GM takes charge

This week, Meet the Boss features 46-year-old Keletso Bogatsu, the new General Manager (GM) at Peermont Global Botswana. Appointed to the hot seat in...

20 hours ago
UNWELCOME DEVELOPMENT: Those travelling to Zim can expect a frosty welcome UNWELCOME DEVELOPMENT: Those travelling to Zim can expect a frosty welcome

International

Horrible homecoming

Festive season plans for Zimbos living outside the country have literally been thrown in disarray because of new measures put in place to avert...

20 hours ago
DOWNHEARTED: Mbulawa DOWNHEARTED: Mbulawa

Politics

Cracks emerge in BDP’s game plan to win North West

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s strategy to go into the 2024 general elections in the North West region with a compromise deal brokered by the...

20 hours ago
A niche in knitting A niche in knitting

Business

A niche in knitting

Mother and daughter team-up on Woolaholic Sitting at home with nothing to do, her brilliant mind restless and her fingers itchy, Florence Manase retrieved...

20 hours ago

News

Chobe’s land dilemma

*Over 4, 098ha needed for residential plots *Over 24 000 people on the waiting list Chobe Land Board has found itself caught between a...

20 hours ago
Chobe concessions available for citizens Chobe concessions available for citizens

Business

Chobe concessions available for citizens

A recently adopted land policy by government has opened doors for citizens to acquire concessions in the wildlife rich Chobe District. According to the...

20 hours ago
Berry's big break Berry's big break

Entertainment

Berry’s big break

Berry Heart Creations gets Swahili Fashion Week slot Local poet-cum-fashion designer, Kootshepile Motseonageng, or Berry Heart as she is known to the masses, has...

20 hours ago
Back to Zana Back to Zana

Entertainment

Back to Zana

Songbird, Charma Gal is set to rock music lovers next Saturday (11 December) at the Sam Sono Stadium in Selebi Phikwe. Early bird tickets...

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.