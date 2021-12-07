Brodahood delivers Christmas cheer to SOS children’s village

Brodahood Social Club delivered early Christmas cheer to Francistown SOS village on Saturday.

The brothers had an amazing day as they donated toiletries and spent time socializing and sharing snacks with the children.

Speaking at the event, the Club Deputy Chairman, Caesar Lekalake highlighted that the donation was the club’s way of giving back to the less privileged in the community.

“Blessed is the hand that gives. We did this for the love we have for these kids, as we want to put a smile on their faces. Our club is not for profit making as we fund it from our own pockets.

“This is not the first time we donated to the needy and our aim is to continue doing so,” Lekalake explained.

When receiving the donation, SOS Chair Coordinator Nkgopolang Dikwena expressed appreciation and gratitude to the kind gesture displayed by the BrodaHood Social Club.

“We thank you BrodaHood for the love you are giving us. It always makes us happy seeing people helping our children,” he said adding that SOS depends on NGO’s and the government for their survival.

BrodaHood Social Club Secretarial General Mogotsi Mavuna gave a brief background of the club, which he said was formed in 2018 by five police officers that liked socializing and eating together.

“As we were eating we agreed to form a club to discuss men’s health and help each other whenever we have problems. We agreed and gave it a name BrodaHood meaning brothers with common sense of love. Others, including those who are not in the police service loved our club and we allowed them to join. We are now 15 in total,” Mavuna.

According to Mavuna the BoardaHood’s next event will be at Sebina village next weekend where they will be donating a complete poultry house with 100 chickens and feeds.