Entertainment
Broke Boko
President of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) (quite frankly Shaya is not even sure if the movement still exists) is broke, Shaya has been told.
A little birdie whispered into yours truly’s ear this week that Mr President is so broke that a close associate of his had to bail him out recently and pay school fees for his children.
As if that was not enough, the man is also rumored to be facing several lawsuits from his employees at the law firm.
All Shaya can say is that politics is not for sissies.
Entertainment
DJ Dagizus throws you and i
United States of America’s based Dj Dagizus will next week drop a single.
The hip hop and ragga hit is called,”You and I’ and features two of Zambia’s versatile rapers, Fifty5 and Jay Dee.
According to Dargie, the single is part of an anticipated EP dubbed “The Take Over”.
“Indeed it is time for the takeover. This is just a taste of what is to come,” he told Big Weekend. Dargie made a name for himself in the early 2000s when he started, Dargie Digital Entertainment and was the establishment of many groups then.
Since his relocation to the States, he has been back home several times but continues to get ratings in the music industry having been on Top 20 for Taffy Raw ratings.
Taffy Raw Top 20 is an African music chart show and multimedia platform that showcases urban music from the continent.
Entertainment
Kabelo tiro drops Chuchumakgala
Afro pop musician, kabelo Tiro aka Skavenja has released a 16- track album dubbed, Chuchumakgala.
The choreographer and Fashion Designer has not ditched his style of Afro pop that made him a star in the entertainment industry.
The album has songs such as, Rato lame, Ke Shy, Morate and Ntho Yame amongst others.
He features Philey in the title track and also worked with Tshepo Lesole, Emjoe and Beekay Productions.
Broke Boko
