Broke bona seek help

POISED: Men's netball returns this week

Sports

By

Published

  • Ailing association needs P1.5 million for WC Qualifiers

In their desperation to bring in the Pula, BONA have had to swallow their pride.

The cash-strapped netball association have once again brandished the begging bowl, seeking donations from the public as they race against time to raise the P1.5 million needed to prepare the ladies’ national team for the upcoming World Cup 2023 qualifiers in South Africa.

The funds will go towards local and international camps and organising friendly matches against other nations.

In a letter circulating on social media dubbed ‘National Teams Donation Sheet’, BONA say national teams will be participating at different regional and international competitions in 2022.

“Due to insufficient funds to cover all the team’s preparations, BONA has therefore designed this donation sheet to raise funds for the success of all its teams. The donation sheet will be given to all Botswana National Netball Teams (U21, senior team and men’s team),” reads the letter dated 26th April.

While the senior women’s team are set to compete in the WC qualifiers in Pretoria from 20th – 27th August, their male counterparts are poised to pounce in the Africa Senior Cup, although a date – and indeed a host – for the tournament are yet to be confirmed after Morocco pulled put.

HANDS OUT: The women’s team will compete at the WC Qualifiers

Speaking to Voice Sport this week, BONA spokesperson, Mokeresete Mokeresete, admitted they were trying to raise as much as possible.

“With the donation campaign, we can’t precisely specify how much we want to raise but we want to raise as much as we can. As the association, we are fully aware that we need money to prepare our team and we are doing whatever is possible to raise those funds for the national team to prepare for the qualifiers. We are prepared to do anything that can raise money, so the donation sheet is one of many methods and ideas we have implored to raise money,” explained Mokereste.

The association are awaiting their P700,000 grant for the financial year from the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC). The cash is to be divided three ways: 40 percent for development, 30 percent for competitions and 30 percent for administration purposes.

Meanwhile, backed by diamond giants, Lucara, to the tune of P300 000, the national league is set to return this Saturday after a four-year absence.

Although the fixture list is still to be released, the action in the north takes place at Letlhakane Senior Secondary School while in the south matches will be played at the BONA Courts.

