News
Brothers arrested for stock theft
Two brothers were arrested on suspicion of stock theft after they were found selling dried cow meat at Khwee village on Saturday.
Police detained the siblings, 24-year-old Oarabile Mokoba and Ofentse Goreetsamang, 25, after receiving a tip-off from a concerned member of the public.
Confirming the arrest, Letlhakane Station Commander Michael Maphephu told The Voice, “They were riding donkeys carrying the cow meat which is suspected to be stolen.
“A member of the village confronted them after suspecting that the boys might have stolen the cow and reported to the police the same Saturday and they were arrested.”
According to the police chief, the brothers told the cops they came across the cow in the bush, killed it, dried the meat they were selling and buried the rest.
Maphephu further revealed the police managed to locate the owner of the cow, who resides in Francistown.
“I urge farmers to always go to their cattlepost to check on their stock. I am concerned with farmers who take a long time to go to the cattlepost putting everything on the herd boys,” continued the top cop, adding his office have recorded over 20 cases of stock theft since the start of the year.
The brothers appeared before Khwee Customary Court on Wednesday and were remanded in custody until their next appearance, set for 20 November.
News
Bar breaking suspects kept behind bars
A gang of four habitual bar and house breaking suspects believed to have been terrorising Kweneng and Kgatleng areas, were this week remanded in custody by Molepolole Magistrate Raphael Ike.
The quartet of Mmoloki Motsiane (24), Lawrence Mogome (23), both from Bokaa ward Molepolole, Kebaabetswe Maragwane(27) from Lephepe village and 42-year-old David Legotsi of Borakalalo ward in Molepolole, between 21st and 23rd October, 2019 at Bokaa ward jointly broke into a house belonging to Onalenna Mogome and stole items including a set of 6 pots, blankets, TV set and others all amounting to P10 220-00.
On the first count, Maragwane who is cited in all the charges is said to have- together with Lerotsi broken into a bar at Moshaweng village and stole properties including a Rhino generator valued P6 500-00, black JVC television set valued P4 800-00 and various wines all amounting to P12 504-00.
Maragwane is also charged for breaking into Bula Bar at Shadishadi village and stealing a Deep freezer, Hunters Gold, Redds and other types of alcohol worth P11 028-00 on November 4th, 2019.
The suspects allegedly steal alcohol and sell it to other bar business owners.
They were found in possession of gloves and hard metal objects that they use for breaking doors and windows.
The prosecutor, Sergeant Bourman Batshid,i pleaded with the court to remand the accused in custody while they are still investigating the matters and looking for the other suspects who are still at large.
While all the accused persons pleaded not guilty and prayed to be released on bail, Magistrate Ike did not entertain their plea noting that the investigations were still at an infancy stage.
They will wait for 14 days more behind bars before next mention which has been scheduled for November 28th.
News
NPF case postponed
The civil hearing in the infamous National Petroleum Fund case has been postponed to the second week of December
News
Dismissed cop says Motswaledi murder utterances were not directed at Khama
A Police officer who was dismissed from work has sought the High Court’s intervention after he was fired by Police Commissioner Keabetswe Makgophe for utterances he allegedly made against the then President, Ian Khama.
The officer, Desmond Mokgele, approached the court last year for a review application on the case.
The matter was heard before a Lobatse High Court last week Thursday.
Mokgele and another are accused of having at their work station at the Mabutsane Police station-near where the body of Botswana Movement for Democracy leader was found in a fatal car crash, uttered the words “Ian ke cross ya Leburu, Mosarwa le Mongwato. Le gone ba thula batho ka dikoloi, motho yo o bolaya batho ke ene a bolaileng Motswaledi. (‘Ian is a cross of a Boer, a San and a Mongwato and they knock down people with vehicles, he kills people and he is the one who killed Motswaledi’ or words to that effect).
According to the charge sheet, after uttering those words, a week later when confronted by their superiors, the two accused did not retreat.
On count two the charge sheet reads that “on 30th September 2014 at Mabutsane Police station acting jointly together in common purpose, both used disrespectful words to a police officer senior in rank to them whereby the following words were uttered to Mr Baatweng; ‘lepodisi le la kgotla lea tlwaela, rona re bo comrade ga oa rutega’.”
According to facts of the case, on October 6 2014 Mokgele and another were then suspended from work pending the outcome of the disciplinary hearing which was then set for November 26, 2014.
At the end of the disciplinary hearing Mokgele and his co-accused were convicted on both counts and the disciplinary board recommended to the Commissioner of Police Makgope that they pay a fine of P300 each on the first count for alleging that Khama is a killer and that he killed Motswaledi.
On the second count the two were fined P200 coupled with a written warning letter.
The Voice is further informed that on August 18th the following year the Commissioner of Police then upheld the conviction from the disciplinary board but went further and fired the two.
Mokgele and his co-accused then appealed their dismissal and their appeal was dismissed by the trial board.
On 17 July 2017 they approached the High Court for a condonation of late filing review, which was granted last year August 1st.
Last Thursday the case resumed at the Lobatse High Court Tomorrow in Lobatse High Court as Mokgele sought to be reinstated, arguing that the conviction and sentence by the disciplinary board had no legal basis.
He further argues that the Police did not fully disclose the names of the person he is alleged to have offended.
“The only reference to the name in the particulars of the offence is the word Ian. Therefore, when the witnesses testified that it referred to the former President of Botswana when the particulars do not disclose this fact is inadequate for purposes of conviction by the disciplinary board.”
“The same applies to reference in the particulars of the offence to motho yo o bolaya batho. There is no reference at all to the former President Ian Khama in the phrase,” he further argues.
