Brothers arrested for stock theft

Two brothers were arrested on suspicion of stock theft after they were found selling dried cow meat at Khwee village on Saturday.

Police detained the siblings, 24-year-old Oarabile Mokoba and Ofentse Goreetsamang, 25, after receiving a tip-off from a concerned member of the public.

Confirming the arrest, Letlhakane Station Commander Michael Maphephu told The Voice, “They were riding donkeys carrying the cow meat which is suspected to be stolen.

CONFISCATED: The dried meat the brothers were selling

“A member of the village confronted them after suspecting that the boys might have stolen the cow and reported to the police the same Saturday and they were arrested.”

According to the police chief, the brothers told the cops they came across the cow in the bush, killed it, dried the meat they were selling and buried the rest.

Maphephu further revealed the police managed to locate the owner of the cow, who resides in Francistown.

“I urge farmers to always go to their cattlepost to check on their stock. I am concerned with farmers who take a long time to go to the cattlepost putting everything on the herd boys,” continued the top cop, adding his office have recorded over 20 cases of stock theft since the start of the year.

The brothers appeared before Khwee Customary Court on Wednesday and were remanded in custody until their next appearance, set for 20 November.