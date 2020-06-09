Brush with death

Zambian truck driver survives horror crash!

A Zambian truck driver was lucky to walk away with his life after suffering a terrifying crash on the outskirts of Francistown during the early hours of Monday morning.

The accident took place along the A3 road near Obed Itani Chilume Stadium, the 38-year-old driver losing control of his heavy goods vehicle after reportedly attempting a risky overtaking manoeuvre.

The truck veered off the road and overturned, leaving the driver’s compartment a crumpled mess of mangled metal.

Amazingly, the driver escaped the wreckage with barely a scratch and was discharged from hospital the same day.

Confirming the accident, Tatitown Station Commander, Edward Leposo told The Voice the incident took place at around 0400 hours.

“The truck was transiting from Zambia to South Africa carrying smelted copper. We understand the driver wanted to overtake at a curve but lost control and the truck rolled off the road.

“The driver sustained minor injuries but was released from Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital after observation,” revealed Leposo.

However, although he miraculously avoided serious harm, the Zambian was brought crashing back down to earth and could not escape a P1, 000 charge for careless driving – a fine he has since paid.