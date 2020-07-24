Business
BSE lifts Choppies suspension
Choppies will on Monday begin trading its shares on the Botswana Stock Exchange after its suspension was lifted.
On November 1, 2018, Choppies was suspended from trading on the BSE with immediate effect after the chain’s supermarket’s failure to publish its audited annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2018.
Choppies securities were to remain suspended until it complied with the BSE requirements or until further notice.
Now, after almost two years, the company can now trade its shares on the stock market.
In a statement released today (Friday), the BSE informed the public that with effect from Monday 27 July 2020, Choppies securities will resume trading on the market following a decision to lift the suspension.
This comes after Choppies published its pending financial statements.
These include the 31 December 2018 Reviewed Interim Financial Statements and the Auditor’s Review Report; 30 June 2019 Annual Financial Statements and the accompanying Independent Auditor’s Report.
Choppies has also published the 31 December 2019 Reviewed Interim Financial Statements and the Auditor’s Review Report.
