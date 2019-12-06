Connect with us

Budding romance

10 hours ago

Budding romance

There’s a general belief that starting a romance is much easier when the two parties spend more time together and see each regularly.

Some of the well-known Hollywood relationships for instance started on set.

These include Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher and many others.

Coming back home, Botswana Television sports presenter Karabo Bosena seems to be following in the footsteps of Sara Carbonero, a Spanish sports reporter married to former Real Madrid Goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

Rumour has it that our sports bae is smitten with Police XI’s long serving player and Captain, Betsho Pius. Hopefully the two will treat us to a PDA live on TV just like Carbonero and Casillas.

Shaya wishes you all the best.

Goledzwa music festival

10 hours ago

December 6, 2019

Goledzwa music festival

The annual Goledzwa Music Festival is set to be bigger and better than ever before.

The new year will be welcomed in grand style with an all star line-up at the Obed Chilume Stadium.

The December 31 show is headlined by South Africans Zanda Zakuza of hits such as ‘Awuyazi Oyifunayo’, ‘Hair to toe’ and ‘Di boya Limpopo’ featuring Master KG and Nomcebo of ‘Imizamo yame’ fame.

Locally, organisers have gone for the best, which includes Charma Gal, Han-C, Dramaboi, MMP Family, Khoisan and Double Up.

The event is supported by Mascom and St Louis, with general tickets selling for P100 while VIP will set revellers back a cool P1, 000.

Red wine & strawberry lips

10 hours ago

December 6, 2019

Red wine & strawberry lips

The long awaited arrival of Gigi Lamayne is finally over.

The South African rapper, born Genesis Gabriella Tinna Manney, will be at Lizard Entertainment this Friday for Phat Tee’s Red Wine and Strawberry Lips Appreciation Party.

The 24-year-old award winning artist is known for her charismatic stage presence and mature lyrical content which has made her a household name in SA.

The ‘Fufa’ hit-maker will share the stage with local DJs Bunz, Lex, Chronic, Nexus, Cue Deck, Kusterr, Patlv and the man himself Phat Tee.

Entry is P40 before 12 midnight and P50 afterwards.

Tatisiding music fest

10 hours ago

December 6, 2019

Tatisiding music fest

The second annual Tatisiding Music Festival is back at Stimela Gardens on New Year’s Eve featuring Vee Mampeezy, Culture Spears and Dr Vom.

Stalls for food, alcoholic beverages and candy shop for the morning session are available.

Tickets for the event are P80.

