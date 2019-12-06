Budding romance

There’s a general belief that starting a romance is much easier when the two parties spend more time together and see each regularly.

Some of the well-known Hollywood relationships for instance started on set.

These include Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher and many others.

Coming back home, Botswana Television sports presenter Karabo Bosena seems to be following in the footsteps of Sara Carbonero, a Spanish sports reporter married to former Real Madrid Goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

Rumour has it that our sports bae is smitten with Police XI’s long serving player and Captain, Betsho Pius. Hopefully the two will treat us to a PDA live on TV just like Carbonero and Casillas.

Shaya wishes you all the best.