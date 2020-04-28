Burglary suspects remanded for violating lockdown regulations

Two men learnt the hard way the consequences of violating Covid-19 regulations after they were found in possession of stolen television sets.

Appearing before Maun Magistrates court last Friday, Edison Motlakaleso (27) and Tshenolo Gabaikangwe (24) of Maun were accused of house breaking and stealing from a dwelling place.

When addressing the court, State Prosecutor- Paul Basupi, pleaded that the accused be remanded in custody. “The investigations into this matter are still ongoing, and we are yet to collect statements from our witnesses. We therefore pray that they be remanded in custody,” pleaded Basupi.

The investigating officer, Bonani Phuku, backed Basupi ‘s plea arguing that the accused were not good candidates for bail. “The accused were arrested on the 20th, they broke into various homes and if granted bail they will continue to break into people’s houses since they are not adhering to the Ministry of Health advice of staying home,” Phuku stated and added that the two are also implicated in a 2018 robbery case which is still pending before court.

It is alleged that the duo broke into Trevor Tlamelo Modise’s house on the 3rd of April and stole a black Sansui 40 inch television valued at P2700.00.

They proceeded on the 11th and broke into Tshebetso Gomosie and stole a 32inch Samsung Television valued at P4000 and a fleece blanket worth P300.00.

The two allegedly continued on the 15th as they broke into Kgomotso Motshweneng ‘s home and stole 32 inch Samsung Television valued at P4000.00.

The accused are remanded in custody and the decision on bail is yet to be communicated.

The two will appear before court on 11th of May for status update.