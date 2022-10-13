Burning Passion

Two women fingered in a in a double murder case- Caroline Gwamolumba (45) and Bakang Godisang (33), will return to court this Friday for continuation of trial before Judge Zibani Makhwade in Lobatse.

The pair who are facing two counts of murder and arson are accused of killing two sisters on the 23rd December 2015 in Block 3 in Gaborone by setting their house on fire.

The sisters from Thamaga, Kgalalelo Mokgalo and Tuelo Mokgalo, died of burn wounds after from the inferno.

The older of the two sisters, Tuelo, was heavily pregnant at the time of the incident and was forced into early labour, giving birth to a baby boy before she eventually succumbed to her injuries on December 31, 2015 at Princess Marina Hospital. Her sister, Kgalalelo died the following day on January 01, 2016.

It is alleged that after finding out that Tuelo was impregnated by her soldier boyfriend, Gwamolumba and her friend Godisang- in a jealous rage, went to the sister’ rented house in Block 3 with the intention to harm Tuelo.