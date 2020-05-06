News
Burnt to death
Mysterious fire kills one, injures two
“Do you have a brother?”
“Can you even imagine what it feels like to hear your brother ‘s screams fade away into a faint cry by the minute until he is silent while you watch as he burns to death?”
These questions were asked by Bokhutlo Patshwane, a 32- year old traumatised woman who helplessly watched as her brother died in a mysterious fire on Monday morning.
Re-living the horrific incident, which will forever be etched in her memory, Phatshwane told of how she was the first person to wake up to the desperate screams of her 39-year-old brother, Keoikantse Patshwane.
“ My bedroom is directly adjacent to his house, so I was woken up by him calling out our names but I was afraid to go outside because I thought he was being attacked by thieves. However quickly gathered the strength to peep outside the window and the huge flame I saw coming from his house sent shivers down my spine,” said the visibly shaken sister, her voice breaking with emotion.
The brother’s family, Bokhutlo said, had gone to sleep in peace on Sunday night with no sign that trouble and death were looming at 3 am when the fire broke out.
“ He was with his girlfriend and their seven –year- old son when they retired to bed,” the sister explained
The Voice travelled to the sleepy village of Kumakwane a few hours after the incident occurred and found scores of curious people gathered around the compound discussing the possible cause of the inferno, despite the extreme social distancing regulations.
Another devastated younger sister, 34 -year -old Gofenyaone Patshwane spoke of how she was still numb with shock from the tragic demise of her brother.
“When I got out my brother’s girlfriend was outside the house rolling on the ground to put out the flames that had engulfed her. Their child was found burnt but alive hiding inside the wardrobe,” Gofenyaone said.
The girlfriend to the deceased was rushed to the hospital by one of the neighbours while the sisters tried in vain to put out the fire.
The distraught family said in their panic they only managed to call the police and not the fire department.
”Police arrived after a long time and rescued the seven – year old boy from the wardrobe and rushed him to the hospital where he is being treated for third degree burns,” Gofenyaone said
Thamaga Police station commander, Moses Kwarare confirmed the incident but refused to share details of what could have caused the fire.
News
Jilted boyfriend accused of poisoning family food
A heated argument between a man and his lover took a nasty turn last Wednesday when the man reportedly poisoned the food which was later eaten by the children.
The row began after the suspect, 34-year-old Montlenyane Kemoreng and his 41-year-old girlfriend both of Kgope village, had ended their love affair on April 19th, 2020, an incident that did not go down well with Kemoreng.
The day the duo ended the affair, the girlfriend decided to move with the children to her sisters’ place.
The following day she went back to collect groceries that she had left at Kemoreng’s house.
Last week after the girlfriend had cooked rice, she served the children and added mayonnaise unaware that it had some crushed bottles in it.
It is alleged that the mother discovered some crushed bottles in the mayonnaise after the children complained of severe stomach pains while they were eating as they later passed on blood stained faeces with small particles of glass.
Though he was reluctant to divulge information, saying he did not want to interfere with ongoing investigations, Molepolole Police Station Commander, Superintendent Motlhaba Rammapya briefly revealed that five of the children between the ages of 10 and 15 ate the food and they were treated at the hospital and released the same day.
He said the suspect had already been arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates Court on Thursday and that he will appear again for mention on June 11th, 2020.
Kemoreng who has been charged with unlawful poisoning and plea reserved, claimed he did not know anything about the incident after the charge was read to him.
Due to social distancing regulations where the court proceedings are restricted, Kemoreng’s remand exceeds 14 days as he will remain locked behind the bars for the whole month and a week.
News
Francistown Mayor absolved of corruption
Francistown City Mayor, Godisang Radisigo, came under fire last week when it was revealed that he was among few business people who have won a tender to supply Covid-19 food baskets.
A renowned businessman in the second city, Radisigo came under attack from business owners across the country after Francistown City Council, which he heads, awarded his General Dealer trading under Lwange Investments to provide food baskets for residents of Newstance.
However Francistown Town Clerk, Lopang Pule, has absolved Radisigo of any wrong doing, stating that just like any businessman and politician he’s free to tender for the supply of Covid-19 food packages.
“Is there any legal instrument that bars the Mayor or any other politician from tendering? The answer is no,” said Pule in an interview with The Voice.
“It is a question of perception, and the reason the Mayor declared his interest was to deal with this issue of perception,” Pule said.
Pule referred The Voice to the Local Authorities Procurement and Asset Disposal Act (Chapter 41:11).
This act provide for the appointment of procuring and disposal committees in local authorities, the establishment of a competent authority to monitor procurement processes in local authorities and to provide for the procurement of works, supplies and services, for the disposal of public assets by local authorities and related matters.
The Act provides rules for public procurement and the disposal of public assets including land.
“The evaluation of tenders is undertaken by council official while the adjudication involves people from the private sector. The Mayor declared his interest, this include all other councilors and their spouses,” concluded Pule.
