Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Busted in Bluetown

By

Published

Busted in Bluetown

Suspected human trafficker caught with seven kids

A Zimbabwean trucker has been charged with ill treatment of children after being caught travelling with seven school kids from his native country.

Police suspect 29-year-old Eric Mpofu had been transporting the minors, all aged between nine and 12, from Zimbabwe to South Africa, where their parents now reside.

It seems the children did not have passports and had been smuggled into Botswana by Mpofu.

The boys in blue pounced on the unsuspecting suspect in Francistown’s Bluetown location on Friday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to a source close to the investigations, the accused is a well known trucker and regularly transports goods between SA and Zim.

“This time around he came with the children loaded in a hilux that was carried by the truck. Apparently he has a passport but the minors do not. So when they got near the border, the minors entered the country through an ungazetted point while the accused passed by the border and met with them on the other side,” disclosed the source.

“The children had completed their schooling for the year and were being taken to Mzansi to be reunited with their parents for the holidays,” continued the source.

Sporting short, spiky dreadlocks, Mpofu was arraigned before Francistown Magistrate Court on Monday and remanded in custody.

Securing the suspect’s detainment, the Investigating Officer, Meshack Mosika told court, “Our investigations so far show the accused was in transit from Zimbabwe to South Africa. He does not have a place to stay in Botswana and does not have a job here that can keep him from fleeing.”

Mosika also pointed out the accusations against Mpofu are serious and have elements of human trafficking.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Indeed, the IO hinted the charges against the Zimbabwean could change as investigations develop.

He further revealed they are yet to liaise with the children’s parents and will need to conduct DNA tests to make sure the kids are really theirs.

Mpofu will remain behind bars until his next court appearance, set for 20 December.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Business

Mixed fortunes for Botswana at world exposition

Botswana has noted mixed results at the ongoing World Exposition dubbed Expo 2020 Dubai with local artworks recording low sales while diamonds registered impressive...

4 days ago

News

Boitumelo Foundation brings cheer to the elderly

Christmas came early for senior citizens on Friday as, amid cheer and jubilation, Boitumelo Foundation donated food hampers at Mogoditshane Kgotla to be distributed...

3 days ago

News

Thokolosi pastor in court for murder

Popular Pastor, Archbishop Tebogo Nsakwa, 37 of Ocean of God Church, and two others David Outule, 42 and Tlotlo Odisitse, 23 will appear at...

8 hours ago

News

Youth driving crime wave

 25-39 year-olds top crime statistics The latest crime statistics report from the government data collecting agency- Statistics Botswana, shows that youth from the age...

8 hours ago

News

A Nation’s Pride: Miss Botswana 2021, Palesa Molefe

In a year that the nation experienced more sorrow than joy, Palesa Molefe is certainly akin to the Biblical metaphor, the ‘balm in Gilead’!...

8 hours ago

News

Big bullies!

Masisi blasts the West over travel ban Furious at what he insists is inhumane treatment, verging on violence, President Mokgweetsi Masisi has blasted the...

8 hours ago

News

Night of fun ends in murder

A weekend of fun and entertainment at Ratshere lands in Kweneng District turned tragic on Saturday (December 4th) after a 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed...

8 hours ago

Politics

A lifetime of waiting for a plot

FROM MOUTH OF MPS PARLIAMENT DEBATE 30 YEAR-OLD LAND APPLICATION WAITING LIST Land distribution and plot allocation is a burning issue in Botswana. Last...

8 hours ago

News

Message from ancestors or madness?

Court orders mental exam for threat to kill accused A man who threatened to kill his mother and another man for allegedly bewitching him...

8 hours ago

News

A call for directorate of home land security

Chairperson of the Botswana Defence Force Retired members Association Retired Major General Pius Mokgware has urged the government to consider consolidating existing inter-agencies into...

8 hours ago

News

‘Give them guns!’

SAB urge govt to arm security personnel In a move that would radically transform the security landscape in Botswana, Security Association of Botswana (SAB)...

8 hours ago

News

New look Laha open for business

Maun’s new and improved, LAHA hotel officially reopened it doors last Tuesday just in time for the festive celebrations. As locals prepare to flock...

8 hours ago

News

Entrenched in the nation

Ram reflects on Choppies’ proud CSI history Leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) player, Choppies Enterprise Limited takes great pride in its Corporate Social...

8 hours ago

News

Corruption concern

Govt officials under the microscope in North West North West District Council (NWDC) Chairperson, Kebareeditse Ntsogotlho has expressed concern over corrupt government officials across...

8 hours ago

News

Namibians live in fear of BDF

Damning Namibian report accuse BDF of aggression A report by the National Council standing committee on Home Affairs, Security, Constitutional and Legal Affairs has...

8 hours ago

News

The power of the pen

Primary school pupils encouraged to read and write mote Okavango Research Institute (ORI) of the University of Botswana, in collaboration with Matlapana Primary School...

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.