BVF tourney off to a dazzling start

The 2022 Botswana Volleyball Federation (BVF) tournament was off to an impressive start this past weekend with some exciting clashes that captivated the masses at the SSKB courts.

Despite the four-year hiatus, participants were at their element with all the clubs in the men and ladies’ sections delivering some scintillating displays that left spectators asking for more.

The first clash was between Kalavango men versus Yaros Olympic Club which the latter won 3-2 in the deciding set.

Though the game started with KVC dominating and grabbing two of the three sets, tables turned in the 4th set with Yaros showing power and hunger to win the encounter.

The youthful Yaros side managed to win the 4th set and the deciding set to record a big win against Kabelo Marumo’s boys.

In another fixture where Kutlwano ladies were expected to have an easy game, Yaros ladies gave Big House a run for their money, managing to snatch two sets from Kutlwano.

Though Kutlwano started perfectly well winning the first two sets, Yaros made a strong come back, grabbing two straight sets to force for a decider.

“Since this was the first time we played in a long while, our plan was to go and do the basics and we knew that our opponents were not going to give us that much pressure. But we did our best. When you talk about Kutlwano you talk about gold so our aim is to finish at the top of this tournament,” said Kutlwano gaffer, Shadrek Kapeko.

In other ladies encounters, Mafolofolo defeated Spiking Stars 3-0 while Police VI registered double 3-0 victories over both Mafolofolo and Spiking Stars.

Therefore its two wins for Coach Shimaka Ngwanaotsile who is coaching the ladies side for the first time in his coaching career.

“We played well according to our plan though we lost a couple of services in the second set. I’m happy with the results because we are coming from a long break and most players are still not in good shape. Our plan is to win any game coming in each and every stage, so we want to see ourselves at the finale,” said Ngwanaotsile.

In the men’s section it was an easy day for the so called big clubs with Police, Kutlwano and BDF managing to register some impressive victories over their opponents.

Kutlwano thrashed Diphatsa and Spiking Stars 3-0 while BDF defeated Mafolofolo 3-1.

Police went on to defeat Stars 3-0.

Men

Mag Stimela 3-1 Itekeng

Prisons 1-3 Yaros

Itekeng 1-3 Diphatsa

