Renowned Software engineer and Tech Entrepreneur Itumeleng Garebatshabe has launched an online book application for Batswana authors to sell their literature to an international market.

Initially launched in 2015, BWMade App is an online application store that retails 100% Botswana made products from the creative industry.

In an interview with The Voice Online, Garebatshabe said in 2015 the landscape was not yet conducive for the online book store.

He said they realized that few people understood online sales and needed a full scale educational campaign before buy-in of the application could take place.

Now 10 years later Garebatshabe believes the BWMade which also covers music, film, fashion, and crafts is a solution to the revenue challenges faced by local creatives.

“There was a poor footprint of revenue generation for Batswana and Botswana based creatives and so we decided to start off with launching the BW Made book store to promote local authors,” he said.

He said the application was also a response to the demand for a central selling place for Botswana literature at the ‘click of a download’.

Garebatshabe further said the application also provides an opportunity for content aggregation, enabling the company to compile data to determine number of sales and a best sellers list with accurate statistical backing.

“BWMade bookstore provides a local content niche that also encourages Batswana authors to keep creating and writing more title; growing the ecosystem of writers and readers beyond the local book club” highlighted Garebatshabe.

The tech-wiz further told The Voice Online that they are currently in the process of developing an application compatible with Apple’s Operating System.

“By next week we hope to get the apple version ready and hopefully get the approval as soon as possible,” he said.

“I can’t say when exactly when the Apple data testing will be completed and when it’ll be approved,” he said.

BWThe BWMade eBook App is available on Playstore on all android powered phones and offers a simplified and seamless transaction gateway, including payments through mobile wallet visa services.