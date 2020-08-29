Business
BW Online book app launched
*Apple version at developmental stage
Renowned Software engineer and Tech Entrepreneur Itumeleng Garebatshabe has launched an online book application for Batswana authors to sell their literature to an international market.
Initially launched in 2015, BWMade App is an online application store that retails 100% Botswana made products from the creative industry.
In an interview with The Voice Online, Garebatshabe said in 2015 the landscape was not yet conducive for the online book store.
He said they realized that few people understood online sales and needed a full scale educational campaign before buy-in of the application could take place.
Now 10 years later Garebatshabe believes the BWMade which also covers music, film, fashion, and crafts is a solution to the revenue challenges faced by local creatives.
“There was a poor footprint of revenue generation for Batswana and Botswana based creatives and so we decided to start off with launching the BW Made book store to promote local authors,” he said.
He said the application was also a response to the demand for a central selling place for Botswana literature at the ‘click of a download’.
Garebatshabe further said the application also provides an opportunity for content aggregation, enabling the company to compile data to determine number of sales and a best sellers list with accurate statistical backing.
“BWMade bookstore provides a local content niche that also encourages Batswana authors to keep creating and writing more title; growing the ecosystem of writers and readers beyond the local book club” highlighted Garebatshabe.
The tech-wiz further told The Voice Online that they are currently in the process of developing an application compatible with Apple’s Operating System.
“By next week we hope to get the apple version ready and hopefully get the approval as soon as possible,” he said.
“I can’t say when exactly when the Apple data testing will be completed and when it’ll be approved,” he said.
BWThe BWMade eBook App is available on Playstore on all android powered phones and offers a simplified and seamless transaction gateway, including payments through mobile wallet visa services.
BW Online book app launched
Exhibits burn down in police courtyard
Any amount of declared money can cross the border- Matsheka
Botswana finally follows the right channels – SA
Sefalana commits to motivate and retain staff amid Covid-19
Researchers say hunting can reduce human-wildlife conflict
Police mum on costs of escorting trucks
Khama calls for fresh elections
Caught in the pastor’s bedroom
My Top 5 local tunes with Thapelo Tsheole
Things they say
ATI chills with Rakgare
BDP crying out for Masisi magic
Maofit’s unexpected date
Xwalla cashes in
Breeding season volume 2
Tumza’s big bullets
Sasa Klaas supplies a touch of class
Swagger back again
DJ Tuli’s falling for you
Toxic couple wash dirty linen in public
BDF Major on trial for allegedly raping colleague’s wife
De Beers’ to cut jobs after the SoE
Things they say
Khama calls for fresh elections
BDP crying out for Masisi magic
Caught in the pastor’s bedroom
No law stops chain stores from selling airtime, chicken by-products and cow hooves
ATI chills with Rakgare
Grave mistake as family buries wrong corpse
Maun and Chobe regions record 4 Covid-19 cases
My Top 5 local tunes with Thapelo Tsheole
Maofit’s unexpected date
Man nabbed for dagga possession
Khama responds to isinuations of his involvement in poaching
Police mum on costs of escorting trucks
Ruling on Majaga’s paternity test set for next month
Stock-theft suspect in court for stealing exhibits
Police crackdown on drug peddlers
Xwalla cashes in
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Toxic couple wash dirty linen in public
-
News5 days ago
BDF Major on trial for allegedly raping colleague’s wife
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Things they say
-
News3 days ago
Khama calls for fresh elections
-
Entertainment4 days ago
BDP crying out for Masisi magic
-
News3 days ago
Caught in the pastor’s bedroom
-
News4 days ago
ATI chills with Rakgare
-
News5 days ago
Grave mistake as family buries wrong corpse