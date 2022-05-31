Connect with us

News

CAAB grounds air Botswana ERJ 170 aircraft

CAAB grounds air Botswana ERJ 170 aircraft

The Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB), the body charged with the Regulation and Service Provision of Aviation in Botswana, grounded the Air Botswana ERJ170 Aircraft, registration A2-ABM by suspending its Certificate of Airworthiness for Safety reasons.

In their Press Statement which was released this week, CAAB said that the suspension of the Certificate of Worthiness will remain in place until the Operator, Air Botswana, has satisfactorily carried out all inspections and tasks recommended by the aircraft manufacturer and the regulator, and the aircraft is deemed fit for release to service.

“The grounding was necessitated by the regulator’s concerns over a series of recurring problems surrounding the aircraft. CAAB will lift the suspension after the airline has provided evidence that all the aircraft manufacturer’s recommendations have been satisfactorily accomplished,” reads the Statement signed CAAB’s Public Relations and Communications, Modipe. It further said that CAAB took the decision to ground the aircraft to protect the safety of passengers, crew and those on the ground.

In this article:, , ,
