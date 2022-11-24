Cappuccinos Pays Tribute to Cancer Fighters

Normally it is accentuated that there are countless ways to give, whether it is through offering one’s time or resources.

Regardless of the manner in which support is presented, assisting others is beneficial to not just those on the receiving end- but to the ones providing support as well.

On Thursday, Cappuccinos restaurant based in Airport Junction mall hosted a hand-over session to present to Journey Of Hope Botswana the proceeds generated from Cappuccino’s Pink Ladies Cocktail Campaign.

The campaign that raised a total amount of P27 000 was inducted in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month which is October.

The key objective was to pay tribute to and support all those battling against cancer.

Cappuccinos merged with Journey of Hope to reassure and support people living with breast cancer, as well as surge awareness.

This year Cappuccinos saw it befitting to contribute to the great cause of Journey Of Hope by honoring them on their drink menu with Pink Ladies cocktails.

Correspondingly, the staff was adorned in pink for the entire month of October signifying deployment of their solidarity.

In his opening remarks, Frank Molokwe who is designated as the General Manger of the restaurant stated that they designed four pink cocktails and named them after people who are fighting cancer.

The four cocktails were Sultry Sandy, Marilyn Rose, Rita’s Magic and Denbury Blossom.

Molokwe further said that it is important to help each other. “Cappuccinos is not just a restaurant, it is a home away from home and prides itself in full support for customers,” he said. He assured that they will continue to join hands and ensure that assistance is relayed proficiently.

The beverages were not only alcoholic as some clients opted for virgin cocktails of which was taken into account because the movement promotes inclusiveness.

It can be concluded that the reception of the campaign was exceptional.

Upon receivable of the hefty sum on behalf of Journey of hope, Onicah Lekuntwane deemed the initiative as splendid and expressed gratitude directed to everyone who took part. “This is the P27 000 that I can assure you that is not going into our pockets but going towards the men and women that we help as we reach out across to communities,” Lenkuntwane stated.

A certificate was presented to the restaurant as a token of appreciation.

Additionally, she urged people to drink alcohol in moderation and shared that they have adopted the idea of teaching children about cancer from a tender age, using kid friendly booklets.

Conveying his close remarks, Graeme Hill who is the director of Cappuccinos acknowledged Journey Of Hope for the selfless dedication towards assisting those who are battling cancer as it is fundamental. “We all know somebody who has cancer. Cancer does not choose colour, race and religion,” he said in admiration of the ladies’ devotion.

He shared that for future engagements they will incorporate a pink menu next year.