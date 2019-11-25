Car breaking suspects nabbed

Police have arrested suspects Rorisang Meswele, 20, Kgosietsile Leeuw, 20, Laone Norris 19 and Desmond Mpatane, 23, in connection with a series of car break-ins that occurred in and around Gaborone.

The four youthful suspects were arraigned before Village Magistrate, Lindiwe Mokgoro, last Monday facing four counts of ‘Breaking into motor vehicle and theft common’.

It is alleged the suspects were using a Honda Fit car bearing fake registration numbers to commit the crimes.

The First accused, Meswele, is a second year student at University of Botswana while the other three are unemployed.

Court heard that the accused persons on the 13th of November broke into a car belonging to Thusego Moeti at Block 8 and stole a black HP laptop worth P4 000 and a black Dell laptop worth P15 000.

The four allegedly stole a brown wallet worth P200 and an English Blazer cologne worth P200 belonging to Moeti.

It is alleged that on the same night at Block 9, they broke into a white Toyota Runx belonging to Duncan Wakgotla Motshereganyi

State Prosecutor, Inspector Galekhutle Mashumba, told court that the matter was still fresh and that the police had just started their investigations.

He said the accused are linked to a series of robberies and that should they be granted bail, they were likely to interfere with the police investigations.

Mashumba pleaded with court for more time to allow the police to complete their investigations while the accused are remanded in jail.

Magistrate Mokgoro denied the accused persons bail and ordered that they should be remanded at Moshupa Boys Prison.