Car breaking suspects nabbed

21 hours ago

Police have arrested suspects Rorisang Meswele, 20, Kgosietsile Leeuw, 20, Laone Norris 19 and Desmond Mpatane, 23, in connection with a series of car break-ins that occurred in and around Gaborone.

The four youthful suspects were arraigned before Village Magistrate, Lindiwe Mokgoro, last Monday facing four counts of ‘Breaking into motor vehicle and theft common’.

It is alleged the suspects were using a Honda Fit car bearing fake registration numbers to commit the crimes.

The First accused, Meswele, is a second year student at University of Botswana while the other three are unemployed.

Court heard that the accused persons on the 13th of November broke into a car belonging to Thusego Moeti at Block 8 and stole a black HP laptop worth P4 000 and a black Dell laptop worth P15 000.

The four allegedly stole a brown wallet worth P200 and an English Blazer cologne worth P200 belonging to Moeti.

It is alleged that on the same night at Block 9, they broke into a white Toyota Runx belonging to Duncan Wakgotla Motshereganyi
.
State Prosecutor, Inspector Galekhutle Mashumba, told court that the matter was still fresh and that the police had just started their investigations.

He said the accused are linked to a series of robberies and that should they be granted bail, they were likely to interfere with the police investigations.

Mashumba pleaded with court for more time to allow the police to complete their investigations while the accused are remanded in jail.

Magistrate Mokgoro denied the accused persons bail and ordered that they should be remanded at Moshupa Boys Prison.

(BOU) Graduation ceremony

24 hours ago

November 25, 2019

Botswana Open University (BOU) graduation ceremony for class 2019

SONA – 2019

1 day ago

November 25, 2019

State of Nation Address

De Beers group announces the 2018/2019 shining light awards (SLA) winners

4 days ago

November 22, 2019

DE Beers group announces the 2018/2019 shining light awards (SLA) winners

De Beers Grouprecently announced a record number of winners of the 2018/2019 instalment of the De Beers Group Designers Initiative at the 2019Shining Light Awards Banquet in Gaborone.

The jewellery design competition is open to students from De Beers Group’s diamond producing partner countries (Botswana, Canada, Namibia, and South Africa) currently enrolled in a jewellery design and manufacturing programme, or graduates from one of the related programmes in the last two years.

The 2018/2019 competition marks first-time participation of entrants from Canada, extending the competition’s reach and impact, and bringing the number of finalists to 12, the most ever awarded in a single competition.

The theme ‘Heroines and Heritage’ reflects De Beers Group’s commitment to standing with women and girls around the world.

When interpreting the theme, students needed to consider how to include design elements that nuancedinspirational women, evoked national pride and featured symbols of strength, heritage, wisdom and beauty

Finalists from Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa were selected from more than 110 entries for their outstanding jewellery designs and unique interpretation of the theme. Following the final judging, the winners from each country are:

First place (Awarded a 12 month post graduate scholarship at Polytechnic di Milano in Milan Italy)
• Gaone Otsile (Botswana)
• Cara Fitzell (Canada)
• Isaak McAllan (Namibia)
• Malefa Phoofolo (South Africa)

First runners-up(Awarded a 3 months internship scholarshipat the Forevermark Design and Innovation Centre in Milan, Italy)

• Victor Motlokwa (Botswana)
• Edna Milevsky (Canada)
• Jackson Vateleni ( Namibia)
• Michaela Fair ( South Africa)

Second runners-up(Awardeda 1-year jewellery skills development scholarship at a regional jewellery design institution.)

• Khumo Makwa (Botswana)
• Rana Mireskandari (Canada)
• Ikela T. Aksel (Namibia)
• Lesego Ragolane (South Africa)

Winning jewellery designs were brought to life at the red-carpetbanquet, through the craftmanship of jewellery manufacturers from the producer countries, among thema 4-piece winning design from Botswana which was manufactured by KGK, a De Beers a Sightholder.

The jewellery was revealedto stakeholders from across the diamond value chain, including President of the Republic of Botswana DrMokgweetsi Masisi, First Lady Ms Neo Jane Masisi and De Beers Group CEO Bruce Cleaver.

Pat Dambe, Vice-President of Corporate Affairs and Government Relations, De Beers Global Sightholder Sales, said: “We are committed to promoting youth skills development and participation within the diamond value chain, it is through initiatives of this calibre that their aspirations are realised. Directed by our reason of existence, which is to make life brilliant. At De Beers Group we use diamonds to make life brilliant in much deeper and more meaningful way for the people and places involved in this journey.”

The Shining Light Awards is a De Beers Group beneficiation programme to create opportunities for designers in its diamond producer partner countries by providing high-level exposure to the retail segment of the international diamond industry.

The Shining Light Awards have existed for over 22 years in South Africa,11 years in Botswana and Namibia, and, for the time this year, in Canada.

In addition to attending the gala awards night, the finalists visited Orapa and Damtshaa Mines,De Beers Global Sightholder Sales facilities, the Global Diamond Academy and factory visit at Msuresh.

At the gala awards event, it was announced that Canada will host the 2020/2021 Shining Light Awards.

The host country for the awards rotates amongst De Beers Group’s diamond producer countries.

