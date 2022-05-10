Careless cops

There are so many guns out there on the streets and some are in the wrong hands.

Police, too, have been complaining of their guns going missing.

Last week, at one shopping complex in Gaborone, Shaya was out and about minding my own business when I spotted a gun left unattended in a police vehicle.

The two officers left the weapon in the car and went shopping.

I mean, we have seen so many break-ins at malls, anything could have happened.