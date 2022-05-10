Entertainment
Careless cops
There are so many guns out there on the streets and some are in the wrong hands.
Police, too, have been complaining of their guns going missing.
Last week, at one shopping complex in Gaborone, Shaya was out and about minding my own business when I spotted a gun left unattended in a police vehicle.
The two officers left the weapon in the car and went shopping.
I mean, we have seen so many break-ins at malls, anything could have happened.
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Construction workers killed in trench collapse
-
News2 days ago
V.P’s son-in-law in court for drug trafficking
-
News6 days ago
Broken heart, bruised butt
-
News6 days ago
Sidilega Hospital to pay for broken promise
-
News3 days ago
Modise’s murder case trial set for Monday
-
News23 hours ago
Divorced for being too sweet
-
News2 days ago
Mother-of-two murdered in Tonota
-
News2 days ago
Police bungle prosecution of rape case
-
Sports3 days ago
Youngsters take chess by storm
-
News1 day ago
Unsung Heroines