Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Latest News

Carling Black-Label Cup kicks off

By

Published

LOYAL TO THE BRAND: Winning couples with Voice Reporter Tshepo Kehimile (R)

The 2022 Carling Black Label Cup kicks off in Johannesburg amid jubilation, as local competition winners join masses of football fanatics at the FNB Stadium for the fun-filled experience

Previously an off season event and played in July, the competition takes a different format this season featuring four teams.

Mamelodi Sundowns take on Amazulu at 09:30am followed by the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at 12:30pm at FNB Stadium which will be preceded by fun activities.

The fun activities which include the fans penalty shoot-out will be followed by the clash between finalists at 16:00.

Local brewing brand, Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) has brought a team of four lucky winners from Botswana together with their partners to enjoy and feel the experience of the Carling Cup.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To stand a winning chance for the all expenses paid trip, winners were required to buy two Black Label quarts and enter the competition.

Your Predictions for games?

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




You May Also Like

Latest News

Vee charged with 3 traffic offences

Kwaito-Kwasa sensation, Odirile Sento popularly known as ‘Vee Mampeezy, was on Thursday charged with three traffic offences by Sir Seretse Khama Airport Police. Vee...

7 hours ago
Captain fantastic Captain fantastic

Life

Captain fantastic

*Ditlhokwe donates park to Tonota P. School

1 day ago

Entertainment

Big Weekend Fri 11 November 2022

Zion night experience Zion Experience Bw will host an all night gospel festival on the 3rd of December under the theme ‘For Zion I...

1 day ago

Entertainment

Grooving in the Ghetto Fri 11 November 2022

A festival in the foothills Now in its sixth edition, the annual Nyangabgwe Cultural Hill Festival returns to the city of Francistown this month....

1 day ago
Advertisement