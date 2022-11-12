The 2022 Carling Black Label Cup kicks off in Johannesburg amid jubilation, as local competition winners join masses of football fanatics at the FNB Stadium for the fun-filled experience

Previously an off season event and played in July, the competition takes a different format this season featuring four teams.

Mamelodi Sundowns take on Amazulu at 09:30am followed by the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at 12:30pm at FNB Stadium which will be preceded by fun activities.

The fun activities which include the fans penalty shoot-out will be followed by the clash between finalists at 16:00.

Local brewing brand, Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) has brought a team of four lucky winners from Botswana together with their partners to enjoy and feel the experience of the Carling Cup.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To stand a winning chance for the all expenses paid trip, winners were required to buy two Black Label quarts and enter the competition.

Your Predictions for games?