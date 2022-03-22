Entertainment
Caught on camera, or on Shaya
Shaya’s roving eye caught these two sleeping and embarrassing themselves over the weekend.
I know that because of Covid-19 and its restrictions, our bodies are only getting back to normal in terms of adjusting to staying up till morning at festivals, but when you feel sleepy, I suggest you go home or go rest in the car.
It doesn’t look pretty, besides, you never know where Shaya’s eye will catch you.
