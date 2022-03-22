Connect with us

Caught on camera, or on Shaya

20 hours ago

Shaya’s roving eye caught these two sleeping and embarrassing themselves over the weekend.

I know that because of Covid-19 and its restrictions, our bodies are only getting back to normal in terms of adjusting to staying up till morning at festivals, but when you feel sleepy, I suggest you go home or go rest in the car.

It doesn’t look pretty, besides, you never know where Shaya’s eye will catch you.

