Caught on Camera

Two armed robbers this week broke into the business premises of Kegone and Tshepo Sebina.

The brothers were in the news a fortnight ago when they defeated and embarrassed Government after the Magistrate court threw out the DIS case against them.

Shaya has since received images of the two men who broke into the Sebina brothers’ premises walking away with expensive servers, laptops and memory sticks.

Word on the street has it that big brother is working round the clock to find any incriminating evidence against the brothers – and I am not saying Government sent the thieves!

Anyway Shaya will be on the look out for these two men to assist even though yours truly knows you have already enlisted the services of the best private investigators to catch the “thieves”