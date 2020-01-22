CEDA/DBSA University Challenge winner to be named this week

Faced with the daunting challenge of unemployment, a 20-year-old man decided to go the entrepreneurship route and registered a security company.

Five years later and Ditiro Leutlwetse is still holding dear to the dream that one day First Crime Solutions will be amongst the biggest employers in the country.

“The company was specifically registered to create meaningful employment for the many youths roaming the streets,” explained the ambitious youth, whose business is based in Francistown but whose services can be hired across Botswana.

The God fearing youngster, a member of Days of Glory Church, told Voice Money he is confident of the ripple effects his company can have on society.

“Young people would gain meaningful employment and put food on the table, while some will be bread winners for their families. This is what drives me!” underlined the father-of-two who originally hails from Palapye.

Some of the services offered by First Crime Solutions include: Guarding (armed and unarmed security officers), Private Investigations, V.I.P Protection, Bodyguard, Access Control, Armed Response, CCTV Surveillance and Security Officer (dog handler).

Narrating how he arrived at the idea of setting up a security company at such a young age, Leutlwetse said a few tough years of unemployment left him thinking outside the box.

“I approached someone with the idea of registering a security company and they pointed me in the right direction. I went to the Office of the President where I filled out forms; the entire process took less than six months.”

Leutlwetse admits it has not been smooth sailing since he satisfied the vetting process from OP through the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS).

“I knew it was never going to be easy as a new company to breakthrough in this highly competitive market. Companies prefers the tried and tested, that is why you see all the established security companies getting all the tenders,” he said.

The determined youngster added that although his company is yet to win a lucrative tender, he will never lose hope.

“I’m forever optimistic. In fact I believe this year, the wheel of fortune will finally move and we’ll get a chance to show what we can offer!” exclaimed Leutlwetse, who revealed he has submitted ‘one or two’ tender documents and is hopeful of a positive response.

The entrepreneur says his enterprise is dedicated to providing excellent services and solutions to individuals, businesses and communities.

“We’ve highly trained and well equipped personnel who are monitored hourly from their posts.”

Leutlwetse said what sets them apart from other companies is that they believe in training their security personnel. He stressed training is a vital component in ensuring that security personnel are adequately equipped to provide their clients with first-rate service.

“We do this by providing Legislated Grade Training, Site Specific Training and Ongoing Refresher Training. Refresher Training is also conducted on a regular basis to ensure the company’s prescribed standard of competency is maintained,” Leutlwetse said.

The young man further told Voice Money that they have fostered relations with other local businesses to help them deliver on their mandate should they be engaged in the foreseeable future.

“I’m not then kind to give up on my dream that is why I urge other young people to remain focused and keep doing the things they are good at. It is also important to commit to God, because all I’m doing today is through his grace,” concluded Leutlwetse humbly.