Entertainment
Celeb Edition
25-year-old Reagile Kopi has worked her way up from her Mantlwaneng days to hosting her own show on Gabz FM. This week Celeb Edition visits the petite radio host for a chat.
You have done incredibly well since first gracing the nation’s airwaves. Briefly take us through your career journey to date.
I started out on a kids TV show, Mantlwaneng on Btv as a presenter. I’ve hosted numerous shows over the years, from My African Dream to Gemstones IMTA talent search and currently Travelogue Botswana on Btv, African Youth In Business and REA Online TV Talk Show on Now! TV. Every Friday and Saturday afternoon on Gabz FM I host a fun, thought provoking show called The Arcade.
You then branched into ReaOnline and your own TV show. Please tell us more about that.
Initially it was a vlog. I wanted to harness my skills as a TV host. I also wanted to test the market with what kind of content they would like for my TV talk show that I would produce later. I also wanted to build a community, a following, a fan base. A few years down the line I partnered with a local technical company that brought together the actual TV talk show and it can be watched on Now! TV. We grew from REAonline to REAonTv
What are some of the stereotypes that come with being a young female in the limelight?
That you’re actually not talented. You’re not smart. You slept your way up. You’re just a pretty, sexy girl hence why you get the jobs.
Who is your favourite person in the world?
Me. Then my maternal grandma. She is my rock, my friend, my mother, my business mentor and support system!
Who is the last person you texted and what did you say?
My friend, One. I was just appreciating her for the good friend she is to me. I like to randomly send appreciation messages to those I love just to remind them of their value in my life.
What is the one thing you do when no one is looking?
I do nothing. I sit in silence. I love my silence and peace! My jobs are so demanding of me, I just enjoy my peace and quiet!
What is the first thing you do when you wake up?
Listen to an affirmations meditation video from YouTube probably by Louise Hay. Speak to God. Think of things I’m grateful for.
Which local artist are you following with keen interest?
Ice Cold Mob, Khoi San, Perion.
Have you ever been fired from a job?
Fortunately no.
Are you a punctual person? Do you normally turn-up late or early for engagements?
It really depends. With work I’m usually on time or ever early. With friends and family, oh man, I think I’m probably always late!
Five things people don’t know about you.
1. I love food, Setswana cuisine
2. I value honesty, transparency and loyalty
3. I enjoy cooking for my loved ones
4. I do not like admin work
5. People think my high energies are just for TV and the gram! I really am a hyper person on or off camera
Society in Action
Love, Fun and Rewards
Over the weekend Voice roving lens captured breathtaking activities across the country, from graduation, politics and other events.
Something cooking at AVANI
J Something in town for celebrity cookout
In a bid to revive its reputation as a go to centre for lifestyle events, this Saturday the Avani Gaborone hotel will host internationally acclaimed artist J’Something for a live celebrity cookout.
Although the singer-songwriter has found fame as one third of the South African band Mi Casa, J Something is well known for his love of good food.
Indeed, the Portuguese native – real name Joao Da Fonseca – recently launched his YouTube channel, ‘Something Cooking TV’ and already has over 100, 000 subscribers.
Shedding some light on the event, dubbed ‘Avani Lifestyle Brunch with J Something’, the hotel’s Marketing Executive ThapeloMmono said, “Gaborone is a city filled with chic, fashion and style.
“People want to attend events that allow them to express this side of their personalities. The Avani Lifestyle event will celebrate food, music, gin inspired cocktails, literature, fine wine, luxury living and most importantly the people of Gaborone.”
She further told Voice EntertainmentAvani plan to hold the initiative on an annual basis.
“We will host the event once a year and with each event we will showcase various lifestyle personalities ranging from musicians, artists, chefs, travel experts, authors, wine connoisseurs and fashionistas.”
As for what to expect from Saturday’s show, Mmono said, “J Something from Mi Casa will treat guests to a live cooking demo, creating specialty cocktails with his gin. He will also perform and there will be a signing of his book.”
The event is priced at P3, 000 for a group of six, which includes two platters, three bottles of Jin gin and 18 mixers.
P1, 000 for two people and it includes one platter, one bottle of Jin gin and six mixers. Singles tickets are P400 per person and is inclusive of one glass of Jin gin and food.
Thapong Artist of the Year Competition now on!
The annual Thapong Artist of the Year Awards (TAYA) are once again upon us.
Now in its 14th year running, the initiative has created a much-needed platform for local artists to raise their profiles.
Each year, entrants are expected to submit three of their works for the judging panel. As is the norm, the categories for the award ceremonies –sponsored by the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture Development in conjunction with DTC – are Painting, Sculpture, Drawing, Photography, Design, Craft, Ceramics and Installation.
There will also be awards for the Overall Artist of the Year as well as the Young Artist of the Year.
Speaking to Voice Entertainment, one of the TAYA organisers, the coordinator of Thapong Visual Arts Centre, Reginald Bakwena, explained that the juniors (under 18s) would battle it out for the BTC phonebook cover competition.
“The TAYA awards started from nowhere. It has grown in terms of funding and artworks produced. I am proud to have been part of the journey to see the pride in the artists faces throughout the years,” reflected Bakwena.
“I can tell you that after every assessment by judges we give feedback to the participating artists. This goes a long way as we have noted improvement in terms of artworks submitted each year.”
Bakwena also paid homage to the Award’s Exchange Programme, which he says sets TAYA apart from other ceremonies. The scheme sees the winners travelling to different countries to engage with other internationally recognised artists in their particular fields
“The Exchange Programme has become very popular and has proved very effective. It gives the winning artist an opportunity to travel abroad for inspiration and most of all to create a global network for the individual artists,” he highlighted.
For the BTC phonebook cover, under the theme ‘BTC at 40’, the competition is open to all junior and senior secondary students.
The winning design is worth P50, 000 while the runner-up gets P25, 000 and the second runner-up P15, 000. The rest of the Top 10 will receive P2, 000.
The closing date has been set for November 3rd and the overall artist of the year is expected to walk away with a P45, 000 cash prize whilst the runner-up will receive P25, 000.
